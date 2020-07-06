Charleston-area memos and distinctions

D. Jay Davis Jr., a partner with Young Clement Rivers, LLP, has been inducted as a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers.
Danielle Marquis, vice president of marketing strategy for Charleston-based AM Conservation Group, has been re-elected for a third three-year term to the board of the Association of Energy Services Professionals.
Daniel Island-based Blackbaud Inc. has been named the recipent of the Community Ambassador Award from the Charleston Animal Society.
Dr. William Melvin Brown III, an emergency room physician, has joined the board of directors of the Charleston-based parent company of First Capital Bank.
Santee Cooper has been named a first-place recipient of the American Public Power Association’s Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating practices for utilities with 1 million to 3.99 million worker hours of annual exposure.
The Charleston Animal Society has been re-accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association.
Shelbourne & Associates Oral & Facial Surgery has opened its fourth office, at 846 St Andrews Blvd., Charleston.
Monoc Law LLC has opened at 77 Grove St., Charleston. Attorney Katie Fowler Monoc is the owner.