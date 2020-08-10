Charleston-area memos and distinctions

Sherry Bowden of Johns Island, a vice president of marketing for the Boys Scouts of America and a former chief financial officer at State Street Corp., has been appointed to the board of Columbia-based AgFirst Farm Credit Bank as an outside director for a three-year term.
Vernita Brown, James Hairston, the Rev. Isaac Holt Jr. and Heather Williams have been appointed to the International African American Museum board of directors for three-year terms. Brown is a founder and director of human resources and operations at Natalist; Hairston is head of policy for augmented and virtual reality at Facebook; Holt is senior pastor of Royal Missionary Baptist Church; Williams is a professor of Africana studies at the University of Pennsylvania.
Jason Moore, vice president and general manager of Palmetto Pile Driving in Charleston, has been elected president of the Orange Park, Fla.-based Pile Driving Contractors Association for a one-year term..
William A. Russell III, a partner with the Charleston-based accounting and business advisory firm of Jarrard Nowell & Russell LLC, has been elected treasurer and corporate secretary of the South Carolina Captive Insurance Agency board for a three-year term.