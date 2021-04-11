Charleston-area memos and distinctions

Suzanne Dickerson and Tom Mullikin have been appointed to the South Carolina Aquarium board of directors. Dickerson is director of the S.C. Fraunhofer USA Alliance at the S.C. Council on Competitiveness. Mullikin is an attorney and chairman of the S.C. Floodwater Commission.
Jeremiah Oswald, a sales associate with the Trolley Road office of Carolina One Real Estate, has obtained the Seniors Real Estate Specialist designation from the National Association of Realtors.
Helen T. Hill, CEO of Explore Charleston and chair of the Charleston County Aviation Authority, has been named to board of directors of Beacon Community Bank.