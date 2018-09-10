Ray Huff, emeritus associate professor and director of the Clemson Architecture Center of Charleston, was named the recipient of the Medal of Distinction by the South Carolina chapter of the American Institute of Architects.
Sean Sykes, chief financial officer at Urban Electric, has been elected 2018-2019 board chairman for Palmetto Goodwill. Other officers are: Lea Deas of Obviouslee Marketing, vice chair; Chris Harvey of Charlestowne Hotels, treasurer; Kelly Jarrett of Blackbaud Inc., secretary; and Robert Smith, president and CEO of Palmetto Goodwill.
Mark Erickson, a vice president with the Charleston office of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer, has obtained the SIOR designation from the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors.
Greenville-based Human Technologies Inc., or HTI, has opened an office at 3691 Ladson Road, Ladson.
Pleasant Speakers, a Mount Pleasant-based club for Toastmasters International, has inducted its officers for the 2018-2019. Craig Van Sickle is president; Kathleen Honan is vice president of education; Clark Thompson is vice president of membership; Alicia Millinger is secretary; Renee Pauley is treasurer; Steve Kendrick is sergeant at arms.
Carol R. Newman and Edward L. Inabinett, associates with Trademark Properties Real Estate Services, have obtained "Realtor Emeritus" status from the National Association of Realtors for 40 or more years of service to the real estate industry.
Liam Duffy and Elizabeth Nicholson, associate attorneys with Charleston-based Rosen Hagood, have been elected to the South Carolina Bar House of Delegates for the 2018-2020 term.