Grady Crosby and Halle Tecco have been elected to the board of directors of the International African American Museum. Crosby is vice president of public affairs for Johnson Controls and chief diversity officer and president of the Johnson Controls Foundation. Tecco is a Charleston-based health-care investor and an adjunct professor at Columbia Business School.
Generation Pediatrics and Internal Medicine has opened at 1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd., West Ashley. Dr. Matthew Kornegay is the owner.
Liollio Architecture has been named the recipient of four State Design Awards from American Institute of Architects' South Carolina chapter for its work on three projects: Richland Library Ballentine in Irmo; Hampton County Health Clinic in Varnville; and the South Carolina Welcome Center at Fort Mill in York.
Erica M. Jackson, an attorney and partner in the Charleston and Research Triangle Park offices of K&L Gates LLP, has been appointed to the SCBIO board of directors.
Carolina Commercial LLC, a commercial real estate firm, has relocated its offices to 999 Lake Hunter Circle, Mount Pleasant.
Santee Cooper has been named the recipient of a second-place Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating practices for large utilities in 2017 based on 1 million to 3.99 million hours of annual worker exposure, by the American Public Power Association.
Brooke Frey of Lee & Associates’ Charleston office has obtained the Certified Property Manager designation from the Institute of Real Estate Management.
Veritas LLC, a trauma-focused therapy practice, has opened at 4610 Spruill Ave., North Charleston. Lee Picciuto, a licensed clinical social worker, is the owner.
State Farm has opened an office at 9770 Dorchester Road, Summerville. Will Gaissert is the agent.
Dr. W. Melvin Brown III, an emergency room physician in urban, rural, retirement and federal hospitals, has joined the Medical University of South Carolina board of trustees. He represents the 6th Congressional District.