Jeff Tibbals, a real estate and eminent domain attorney at Mount Pleasant-based law firm Bybee & Tibbals LLC, has been appointed chair of the pro bono board of the South Carolina Bar.
The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce has announced the recipients of its 2018 Honor Awards. They are: Pure Insurance; Charleston Gaillard Center; the S.C. State Ports Authority; The Beach Co.; HLA Inc.; and Bobby Teachey of Brownstone Construction Group.
Mike Palmer of Bridge Commercial, Jenna Philipp of Palmetto Commercial Properties and Luiz Yamashita of Dunes Commercial Properties have obtained the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation from the CCIM Institute.
Kuhn and Kuhn Law Firm has relocated its offices to 473 Savannah Highway in West Ashley.
Kotori Technologies LLC has relocated it offices to 4221 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Neadom Tucker is the owner
Dita Brown and Kate Marty Caperton, relationship managers with Wells Fargo & Co., have been named chairs of Go Red For Women by the Charleston chapter of the American Heart Association.