Sharon Monheit, an American Red Cross volunteer at the Pharmacy of Naval Health Clinic Charleston, has been named the recipient of the Exceptional Volunteer Award for Service to the Armed Forces from the Red Cross’s South Carolina region.
Col. Ronald Welch, dean of The Citadel School of Engineering, has been named the recipient of the Bliss Medal from the Society of American Military Engineers in recognition of superior efforts in mentoring students in engineering and related disciplines.
Charleston County Emergency Medical Services has been named a recipient of the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Award for implementing improvement measures for the treatment of patients with severe heart attacks.
Stephanie Mackara, president of Charleston Investment Advisors LLC, has been named a recipient of the Women’s Choice Award for financial advisers and firms by WomenCertified.
The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce has been named the recipient of a Communications Excellence Grand Award from the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives for its quarterly report publication.
Stephanie Yarbrough, an attorney with the Charleston office of Womble Bond Dickinson, has been named chair of the legislative committee for the South Carolina Economic Developers’ Association.
Scott Cave, owner of Atlantic Business Continuity Services and a coordinator for the Charleston County Emergency Operations Center Emergency Support Function for Business and Industry, has been named the recipient of the S.C. Commendation Ribbon from the S.C. Emergency Management Division for his role as senior facilitator for the agency’s Coastal Resilience Exercise series.
Jessica Jackson and Gerrita Postlewait have been elected to the board of directors for the Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative for three-year terms. Jackson is director of global engagement for the Southeast at Boeing Co. Postlewait is superintendent of the Charleston County School District.