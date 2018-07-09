Alison Dawson of Liollio Architecture has been named the recipient of the 2018 Presidential Citation award from the American Institute of Architects’ South Carolina chapter for her work on an initiative to organize a mobile art classroom community service project.
Ann Son, owner of Holy City Linen Services, has been named the recipient of the Entrepreneur of the Year Award for the Charleston area by the South Carolina Small Business Development Center.
Dr. S. David McSwain, an associate professor of pediatric critical care at the Medical University of South Carolina, has been named the recipient of the American Telemedicine Association’s Champion Award for individual contributions to public policy changes.
Chernoff Newman received a Silver Wing Award of Excellence for social media on behalf of Charleston International Airport and a Silver Wing Award of Merit for social media on behalf of the Certified S.C. Grown/Fresh on the Menu exhibit at the Southeastern Wildlife Expo from the S.C. Carolina Public Relations Society of America.
The South Carolina Secretary of State office has been named the recipient of the 2018 International Association of Commercial Administrators Merit Award for its Online Business Entities Filing, Search and Document Retrieval System.
Dr. Patrick Springhart and Stephen Wiggins have been named to the SC Launch board of directors. Springhart is vice president for institutional innovation and former chief of urology at Greenville Health System. Wiggins is chairman of IT-oLogy and retired BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina executive vice president and chief information officer.
Mount Pleasant attorney Joe Rice, co-founder of Motley Rice LLC, has been named chairman of American Heart Association’s 2018 Lowcountry Heart Walk.
Blair Turner and Lance Oliver have joined the board of directors of the Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center for three-year terms.
Carolina Commercial LLC, a commercial real estate firm, has relocated its offices to 999 Lake Hunter Circle, Mount Pleasant.
Erica M. Jackson, an attorney and partner in the Charleston and Research Triangle Park offices of K&L Gates LLP, has been appointed to the SCBIO board of directors.
Santee Cooper has been named the recipient of a second-place Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating practices for large utilities in 2017 based on 1 million to 3.99 million hours of annual worker exposure, by the American Public Power Association.