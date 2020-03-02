Charleston-area memos and distinctions

John C. McElwaine, Charleston managing partner for the law firm of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, has been appointed as a councilor to the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers' Generic Names Supporting Organization representing the intellectual property constituency for a two-year term.
Carrie Bovender of Grand Forest Inc. has been named chair of the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce 2020 board of directors. The other executive committee members are: Russ Touchberry of Infrastructure Consulting & Engineering, chair-elect and vice chair of public policy; Debbie Clarke of Wells Fargo Bank, chair-elect designate and vice chair of finance; Marshall Connor of Trident Technical College, vice chair of education and workforce development; retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Hank Taylor, vice chair of business and community development; Scott Runyon of Dominion Energy, immediate past chair; and Rita Berry, chamber president and CEO.
The Academy of Dance Arts in Mount Pleasant has relocated its studio to a larger 6,000-square-foot space at 709 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. Ann Osborne Bebergal is the owner and director.
John Orr, retail services director at Lee & Associates in Charleston, has been named to the board of directors of the CCIM Institute for a three-year term starting Jan. 1.
Lou Kennedy, president, CEO and owner of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp., has been appointed to the SCRA board of trustees' executive committee by Gov. Henry McMaster.
HolyCityMed, an urgent and primary care clinic, has opened at 2039 Savannah Highway, Charleston.
CORA Physical Therapy has opened a clinic at 515 Carnes Crossing Blvd., Goose Creek. Lima, Ohio-based CORA Health Services Inc. is the owner.
Retired Maj. Gen. Darwin H. Simpson of Spartanburg, former president and chief executive officer of Univar Corp., has been appointed to the Patriots Point Development Authority for a four-year term.
Chuck Lattif, owner of Coastal Premier Homes, has been named president of the Daniel Island Business Association board of directors for 2020. Other officers and directors are: Pete Harper of Lee & Associates; Renee Gutzwiller of Island House Gifts; Darius Kelly of Darius Kelly Design; Rachel Urso of Coastal Luxury Homes; Dr. Rebecca Zechman of River Landing Dentistry; Kim Fulp of The Fulp Co.; Nicole Stewart of Health Markets Insurance Agency; Terra Futch of Terra Futch Real Estate Law LLC; and Jenny Ladd of Daniel Island Life Magazine.
Banks Construction, Berkeley County and the S.C. Department of Transportation's District 6 have been named the recipients of a first quality pavement award by South Carolina Asphalt Pavement Association for the Interstate 26-Volvo Car Drive interchange project.