P.J. Browning, publisher of The Post and Courier, has been elected president of the Southern Newspaper Publishers Association for 2018-19.
Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the South Carolina State Ports Authority, has been named the recipient of a 2018 Alumni Professional Achievement Award by the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
Leslie M. Whitten, an attorney and partner with Young Clement Rivers LLP, has obtained the Certified Information Privacy Professional/United States credential from the International Association of Privacy Professionals.
Alice Paylor, a partner at the Charleston law firm of Rosen Hagood, has been named 2018-19 president-elect of the National Caucus of State Bar Associations by the American Bar Association.
Charleston County's office of economic development has been named the recipient of a Gold Excellence in Economic Development Award for its business concierge program by the International Economic Development Council.
W. Thomas McQueeney, a State Farm insurance agent, has been appointed to the Patriots Point Development Authority board of directors by Gov. Henry McMaster.
Image360, a signs and graphics business, has opened at 4365 Dorchester Road, North Charleston. Michael Renault is the owner.
Steffanie Dohn, director of government relations for Charleston-based Southern Current, has been elected to the 2018-19 board of directors at the S.C. Chamber of Commerce.
CompTIA, a nonprofit trade association for the information technology industry, has approved PST Training Charleston as a member of its authorized partner program.