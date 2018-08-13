Coastal science
Crystal Narayana has joined the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium as web developer and graphic artist. Previously, she was a web developer and designer for NuGrowth Solutions. She has a bachelor’s degree in linguistics from the Ohio State University.
Culinary
Michael Sichel has been named executive chef of the signature restaurant at the upcoming Hotel Bennett, scheduled to open this fall. He has more than 25 years of restaurant and culinary industry experience. Previously, he was executive chef at Galatoire’s and Galatoire’s 33 Bar & Steak in New Orleans.
Education
M.G. Mitchum has been named vice president for information technology at Trident Technical College. Previously, he was director of information technology services. He has an associate’s degree in computer technology from Trident Tech, a bachelor’s degree in management from Charleston Southern University and a master’s degree in information technology management from Webster University.
Engineering
Mike Petrakis has joined Weston & Sampson as a project manager. He is based in the Charleston office. He has more than 27 years of engineering industry experience. Previously, he was capital projects manager and project engineer for the City of Myrtle Beach Department of Public Works. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Tulane University.
Health care
Felisha Mason has joined Trident Health as administrative vice president of women’s and children’s services at Summerville Medical Center. Previously, she was director of maternal and child service line at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, Ark. She has more than 27 years of clinical and operational health care experience. She has a master’s degree in nursing education from Liberty University and a doctorate in executive nursing leadership from American Sentinel University.
Hospitality
Jackie Mann has joined Charlestowne Hotels as a junior marketing strategy manager. She has bachelor’s degrees in hospitality and tourism and in marketing from Virginia Tech. Previously, she worked in brand marketing for Hilton Hotels & Resorts.
Law
Colin V. Ram has joined McLeod Law Group LLC as a trial attorney. Previously, he was with the Washington, D.C. office of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP. He has a bachelor’s degree from American University and a law degree from Washington and Lee School of Law.
Marketing
Katherine Scott has joined Rawle Murdy as an account coordinator. Previously, she was a site director for University of British Columbia-Copenhagen. She has a bachelor’s degree in communication from the College of Charleston.
Mortgage
Marina Bundy has joined Mortgage Network Inc. as a marketing assistant based in the Mount Pleasant office. Previously, she was a content developer for Keen Eye Marketing.
Nonprofit
Daniel J. Prohaska has been promoted to director of development at the Avian Conservation Center and Center for Birds of Prey. Previously he was development officer. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from Erskine College and a master’s degree in philanthropy and development from LaGrange College.
Real estate
Robert Benware Jr. and Nathan McKinney have joined Carolina One New Homes as sales associates. They are based in the Cane Bay/Nexton office in Summerville.
Benware has 23 years of real estate sales and marketing experience. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine.
McKinney previously was with Berkeley Outdoors Marine as a technician, sales associate and finance manager.