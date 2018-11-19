Accounting
Will Freeland has been promoted at Moody & O’Neal CPAs LLC to director of tax. He has more than 12 years of accounting industry experience and is a certified public accountant. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and accounting from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Banking
Matt Nodtvedt has joined Synovus as a vice president and commercial banker. He is based in the downtown Charleston office. He has more than 10 years of banking industry experience. Previously, he was with BB&T. He has a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University.
Engineering
Ken Burger has joined Reveer Group as a senior project manager. He has more than 30 years of civil engineering industry experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Clemson University.
Fundraising
Raymond Carnley has joined The Winkler Group as senior consultant. He has more than 20 years of fund-raising industry experience, Previously, he was vice president for university advancement at Middle Georgia State University. He has a bachelor's degree from Georgia Southwestern State University, a master's degree from Columbia College and doctorate in education from the University of Georgia’s Institute for Higher Education.
Health care
Dr. Karen A. Gersch has joined Trident Health's Cardiovascular and Thoracic Associates as a board-certified cardiac and thoracic surgeon. She has a medical degree from East Carolina University School of Medicine and she completed an internship and residency at Creighton University Medical Center.
Horticulture
Katherine Reeves White has been promoted to horticulturist for the Gilliard Garden Center at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens. Previously, she was assistant horticulturist. She has an associate's degree in horticulture from Trident Technical College.
Mortgage
Tracey White has joined Northpointe Bank as a senior mortgage banker based in the North Charleston office. Previously, she was with First Citizens Bank.
Nonprofit
Nicole Hinnant-Locke, Larry Mayo and Dan Higdon, have joined the Lowcountry Food Bank. Hinnant-Locke is a nutrition education associate. Mayo and Higdon are route delivery drivers.
Real estate
Donna Seward has joined Carolina One Real Estate as an agent based in the downtown Charleston office. She has more than 25 years of real estate experience. Previously, she was with Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty.
Clarke Attaway has joined the Charleston office of Lee & Associates as transitional researcher. Previously, he was with Marcus & Millichap's Austin, Texas, office. He has a bachelor's degree in marketing and a specialization in commercial real estate from the University of Alabama.
Ben Mouche has joined AgentOwned Realty as a sales associate. He is based in the Crowfield Boulevard office in Goose Creek. Previously, he has worked as a land surveyor and in home maintenance
Tom Howell, Amanda Shannon and Drake Meeder have joined Charleston Metro Homes as agents.
Howell has a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech.
Shannon has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and advertising from San Diego State University.
Meeder has a master’s degree in business administration from The Citadel and a doctorate in pharmacy from the Medical University of South Carolina.
Self-storage
Rivers Pearce has joined Stash Storage as chief operating officer. Previously, he was director of industry relations at BoomTown. He has a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the College of Charleston.
Sports
Zach Severns has joined the Charleston RiverDogs as head groundskeeper of Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park. Previously, he was with the Lansing Lugnuts in Michigan. He has a degree in turf management from Washington State University.