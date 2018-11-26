Accounting
Teri M. Payne has joined Moore Beauston & Woodham LLP as receptionist and administrative assistant based in the Charleston office. She has more than 20 years of experience in office administration and management. She has a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix.
Architecture
Samantha Watson has joined LS3P Associates Ltd. as a human resources generalist. She is based in the Charleston office. She has a bachelor's degree in psychology from Clemson University.
Assisted living
LeeAnn Fink has joined Century Park Associates as executive director for The Bridge at Charleston. Previously, she was administrator for Heritage Hall King George in King George, Va. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s in public administration with a specialty in health care administration from West Virginia University.
Banking
Landon Davis has been promoted to business banking relationship manager and vice president at Capital Bank. Previously, he was financial center manager for the Mount Pleasant branch. He has eight years of financial services industry experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Clemson University.
Health care
Dr. Shelly Christiansen Shand has joined Charleston Hematology Oncology Associates PA as a board-certified physician specializing in medical oncology and hematology. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and a medical degree from Mercer University School of Medicine. She completed an internship and residency in internal medicine at the University of Utah.
Horticulture
Stephanie Hendler has been named to the newly created position of floriculturist at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens. She has a degree in horticulture from the University of Wisconsin.
Law
William R. Stroud has been named to oversee B&C Commercial, Butler & College LLC's newly formed commercial real estate division in downtown Charleston. Previously, he was an associate attorney in Butler & College's Mount Pleasant office. He has a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Mississippi and a law degree from the University of Richmond School of Law.
Nonprofit
Lyndon Merritt and Shannon Efantes have joined the Lowcountry Food Bank. Merritt is a food resource associate. Efantes is a finance associate.
Leigh Yarbrough has joined the ETV Endowment as Lowcountry development associate. She is based in Mount Pleasant. She has a bachelor's degree in English from the University of the South-Sewanee and a master's degree in education from Converse College.
Real estate
Ann Burkhart and Kimberlee Clark have joined Carolina One Real Estate as agents.
Burkhart is based in the Cane Bay-Nexton office in Summerville. She has an associate's degree in health science from Greenville Technical College.
Clark is based in the Orleans Road office in West Ashley. She has a bachelor's degree in psychology from Charleston Southern University.
James Cook has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent based in the Main Street office in Summerville. Previously, he worked in the retail banking and wealth management industries.
Bob Evans has joined Caldwell Commercial as a broker associate. Previously, he worked in the new-home sales industry. He has a bachelor's degree in political science from Virginia Tech and a law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law.
Resort
Seanan Keleher has been promoted to a villa sales manager at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Previously, he was front office manager of the resort’s Sanctuary hotel. He has more than 13 years of hospitality industry experience.
Sports
Claudia Davis has joined the Charleston RiverDogs as a sales representative. Previously she was an inside sales representative for the Miami Marlins. She has a bachelor’s degree in sports management from the University of Florida.
Transportation
David Touwsma and Paul Dunbar have joined Gotcha. Touwsma is chief operating officer. Dunbar is creative director. They are based in the Charleston office.