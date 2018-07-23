Accounting
Jay Gibson has been promoted to senior accountant at Jarrard Nowell & Russell LLC. He has been with the firm since 2014. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Middle Georgia State College.
Banking
Ellen Neff Hassell has joined Synovus Trust as a business development officer. Previously, she was a mortgage sales associate with Wells Fargo Private Mortgage Bank. She is based in the downtown Charleston office. She has a bachelor’s degree in business from Clemson University.
Consulting
Kingsley Mooney has joined Charleston-based Knowledge Capital Group as a consultant. Previously, she was with The Advisory Board Co. She has a bachelor’s degree in economics with a minor in art history from Washington and Lee University.
Dentistry
Dr. Celeste Granger has joined Tatum Dentistry in downtown Charleston. She practices general and cosmetic dentistry. She has a bachelor's degree in biology from Ohio State University and a degree in dentistry from the Medical University of South Carolina College of Dental Medicine.
Engineering
Josh Shealy has joined Thomas & Hutton as a designer in the civil engineering group. He is based in the Mount Pleasant office. Previously, he was with HLA Inc.
Health care
Todd Williams has joined the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center as assistant director. He oversees logistics, prosthetics, food and nutrition, community engagement and veteran experience, environmental management, law enforcement, privacy officers, chaplain service, the Fisher House program and emergency management. Previously, he was chief of facilities management service for the Washington, D.C. VA Medical Center. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy and a master’s degree in business administration from Florida State University.
Hospitality
Kristie Rasheed has joined The Dewberry as director of revenue and guest operations. Previously, she was principal of Coastal Hospitality Consulting. She has a bachelor’s degree in hospitality, restaurant and tourism management from the University of South Carolina.
Law
Bijan Ghom has joined Rosen Hagood as an associate attorney. He practices in the areas of business and commercial litigation, business and corporate law, employment and labor law, and construction law and litigation. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina, a master’s degree in business administration from the College of Charleston and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.
Military
Col. Clinton ZumBrunnen has been named commander of the 437th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston. He succeeded Col. Jimmy Canlas. Previously, ZumBrunnen was 305th Operations Group commander at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey. He has a bachelor's degree in engineering sciences from the U.S. Air Force Academy and a master's degree in aeronautics and astronautics from the University of Washington, Seattle.
Nonprofit
David Galvin has joined the Coastal Community Foundation as human resources and operations officer. Previously, he worked in human resources and operations management in the retail industry. He has a bachelors degree in business from Bellevue University and a master's degree in business administration from Georgia Southern University.
Real estate
Rebecca Barbee and David McDonnell have joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate as agents based in the Summerville office.
Barbee has more than 10 years of real estate industry experience.
McDonnell is a chiropractor and has a bachelor's degree from Fordham University.
Matt Whitfield and LeMetrios President-Street have joined Carolina One Real Estate as agents.
Whitfield is based in the Main Street office in Summerville. He has more than 20 years of food industry experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the College of Charleston.
President-Street is based in the Cane Bay/Nexton office in Summerville. Previously, she was a business development director for UPS. She has a bachelor’s degree in integrated marketing communications from Winthrop University.
Restaurant
Kevin Keller has joined Berlin’s Restaurant Supply, and Tom Kellenberger has been promoted at the company. Keller is sales director. He has more than 20 years of sales experience. Kellenberger is senior comptroller. He has been with the company for two years.