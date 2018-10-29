Accounting
Toni Rossi has been promoted to manager at Moody & O’Neal CPAs LLC. Previously, she was a senior tax associate. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the College of Charleston and a master’s degree in accountancy from Wake Forest University.
Banking
Dixon Woodward has been promoted at United Community Bank to state president for South Carolina and coastal Georgia. Previously, he was regional president for South Carolina. He has about 20 years banking industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina.
Construction
Alex Seglem has joined Frampton Construction Co. LLC as a project manager. He is based in the Charleston office. Previously, he was a project manager at New South Construction in Atlanta. He has a bachelor’s degree in construction management with a minor in business from Georgia Southern University.
Defense
U.S. Navy Capt. Wesley Sanders has been named commanding officer of the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic. Previously, he was chief of staff and commander for Fleet Readiness Centers in Patuxent River, Md. He has a bachelor's degree from Jacksonville University and a master's degree in space systems from the Naval Postgraduate School. He succeeded Capt. Scott Heller, who retired.
Engineering
Eric Sanderlin has been named a licensed professional engineer at Davis & Floyd Inc. He has been with the firm since 2017 and works with the civil engineering group in the North Charleston office. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and environmental engineering from The Citadel.
Health care
Rebecca Engelman has been promoted to regional president at AmeriHealth Caritas. Previously, she was market president for the company's Select Health division. She has a master's degree in nursing with an emphasis in health administration from the Medical University of South Carolina.
Law
Randell “Ran” Croft Stoney III has joined Joye Law Firm as an associate attorney. He practices with the firm's personal injury group. He has more than nine years of legal industry experience. Previously, he was with Luzuriaga Mims LLP. He has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Clemson University and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Mortgage
Jenny Wellington has joined the Jaffee Group at Shelter Lending Services LLC as a loan officer. She has four years of residential mortgage industry experience.
Museum
Sarah Edwards has been promoted to interpretive coordinator at the Middleton Place Foundation's Edmondston-Alston House. She has bachelor's degrees in history and education and a master of library and information science from the University of South Carolina.
Nonprofit
Candy Acanfora has joined the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce as executive assistant and project coordinator for the CEO. Previously, she was senior executive assistant to the CEO at Roper St. Francis Healthcare. She has a bachelor's degree from the College of Charleston.
Real estate
Melanie Bias and Lorraine Crosland have joined Carolina One Real Estate as agents based in the downtown Charleston office.
Bias has a master's degree in international relations with a minor in macro-economics from Tufts University.
Crosland has a bachelor's degree in architecture and art history from the University of South Carolina. She has 18 years of real estate industry experience. Previously, she was with the William Iselin Co.
Matthew Koblegard has joined Bridge Commercial as an associate specializing in office and investment sales. Previously, he practiced real estate law in Florida. He has a bachelor's degree in finance, a master's degree in real estate and a law degree from the University of Florida.
Kathy Sumner has joined ERA Wilder Realty Summerville as an agent.
Rusty Griffith has joined Johnson & Wilson Real Estate Co. as a commercial agent and adviser. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland and a master's degree in business administration from Loyola University Maryland. He is a certified public accountant.
Sheila Cox has joined Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as a sales associate based in the Centre Pointe office in North Charleston. She also is owner of Global Match LLC.