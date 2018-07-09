Architecture
Stephen Roark has joined LS3P Associates Ltd. as an architect based in the Charleston office. He has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in architecture, both from Clemson University.
Banking
Kathryn Diminich has joined South State Bank as a private wealth planning adviser. She is based in Charleston. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s in professional accountancy from Clemson University, and she is a certified public accountant.
Construction
Paul Mattaliano has joined Frampton Construction Co. LLC as a senior superintendent. He is based in the Charleston office. Previously, he was a superintendent for the ANF Group Inc. in Pembroke Pines, Fla.
Design
Mike Gibbons has joined Elizabeth Stuart Design as marketing coordinator. Previously, he was executive director for the Charleston Regional Alliance for the Arts. He has a bachelor's degree in advertising and public relations from the University of Alabama.
Education
Linda S. Weglicki has been named dean of the Medical University of South Carolina College of Nursing effective July 1. Previously she was associate dean for nursing research and scholarship and Ph.D. studies and the Schmidt Family Foundation distinguished professor at Florida Atlantic University Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing. She has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in nursing from Wayne State University and a doctorate from the University of Michigan.
Engineering
TJ Jarvis has joined Thomas & Hutton as a project manager with the civil engineering group. He is based in the Mount Pleasant office. Previously, he was vice president of engineering at Causseaux Hewett and Walpole Inc. in Gainesville, Fla. He has a a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Florida.
Financial services
Belk Daughtridge has joined Family Asset Management LLC as a senior wealth adviser. He has more than 23 years of financial services industry experience with Smith Barney and Raymond James and is a former board member at Belk Inc. He has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Hospitality
Joseph Polito has joined The Dewberry as general manager and managing director. He has more than 30 years of hospitality industry experience. Previously, he was vice president at Legends Hospitality.
Law
Morgan M. Insley has joined Buist Byars & Taylor LLC as an associate attorney based in the Mont Pleasant office. Her practice areas include residential real estate and estate planning. She has a bachelor’s degree in English with minors in Spanish and political science from the College of Charleston and a law degree from Charlotte School of Law.
Nonprofit
Herman Goins has joined the Coastal Community Foundation as controller. Previously, he was a senior tax manager at Beauston & Woodham LLP in North Charleston. He is a certified public accountant. He has a bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University.
Real estate
Heather Marie Spraker, Athanaslos “Tom” Tsivelekidis and Shannon Zupancic have joined Carolina One Real Estate as agents based in the Trolley Road office in Summerville.
Previously, Spraker was director of admissions, marketing and community relations for several nursing homes in Virginia. She has a bachelor's degree from Virginia Tech University.
Tsivelekidis is the former owner of OPA Café.
Zupancic has a bachelor's degree in design and marketing from the University of Akron.
Lauren Anderson has joined NAI Charleston as an associate. She has three years of commercial real estate industry experience. Previously, she was with Lee & Associates. She has a bachelor’s degree in management from Clemson University.