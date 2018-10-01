Architecture
Kaylee Jacoob has joined LS3P Associates Ltd. as an architectural intern. She is based in the Charleston office. She has a bachelor’s degree in architecture with a minor in historic preservation from Ball State University.
Construction
Bobby Heuber has joined Mashburn Construction as division manager. He is based in the Charleston office. He has more than 13 years of commercial and residential construction industry experience. He has a bachelor’s degree from Miami University of Ohio.
Engineering
Joe Cook joined Thomas & Hutton as a designer with the structural engineering group. He has a bachelor's degree in civil and environmental engineering from The Citadel.
Andrew Smyre has been named a licensed professional engineer at Davis & Floyd Inc. He has been with the firm since 2014 and works with the transportation group in the North Charleston office. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and environmental engineering from the University of South Carolina.
Financial planning
Michael Hakimi has joined Compass Investment Advisors LLC as an adviser associate based in the Summerville office. Previously, he was an account executive and regional portfolio consultant at Invesco. He has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Dayton.
Health care
Dr. Alejandro Suarez has joined Palmetto Digestive Health Specialists as a physician. He practices at the West Ashley, Mount Pleasant, Summerville and Moncks Corner offices. He has a bachelor's degree from Barry University and a medical degree from Saint George’s University School of Medicine. He completed an internship and residency in internal medicine at the University of Florida.
Hospitality
Lisa Anderson has been named innkeeper for the John Rutledge House Inn at Charming Inns of Charleston. Previously, she was innkeeper for the company’s Kings Courtyard Inn and Fulton Lane Inn.
Insurance
Doug Stalnaker has joined Aegis Security Insurance Co. as vice president and Southeast regional surety manager. He has more than 30 years of surety bond underwriting experience. He has a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University.
Manufacturing
Julie Klions has joined Heatworks as a firmware engineer. She has a background in machine control software. She has a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University.
Mortgage
Niki Galyen has joined Tabor Mortgage Group as a loan originator. She has about 20 years of experience in the food and beverage industry.
Nonprofit
Matt Creeron has joined the Cougar Club at College of Charleston Athletics as development officer. Previously, he was a development assistant for the Deacon Club at Wake Forest University. He has a bachelor's degree in sports studies with a concentration in sports management and a minor in marketing and a master’s degree in business administration, both from St. Bonaventure University.
Radio
Pete Norden has joined iHeartMedia Charleston as senior vice president of sales for its four radio stations. He has more than 24 years of radio industry experience. Previously, he was senior vice president of sales with iHeartMedia in Tampa, Fla.