Accounting
Chris Bailey has joined Moody & O’Neal CPAs LLC as a tax manager. Previously, he was with Loews Corp. He is a certified public accountant. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in accounting with a focus in taxation, both from James Madison University.
Architecture
Erin Branham has joined Stubbs Muldrow Herin Architects as office administrator and marketing assistant. Previously, she worked in the medical sales industry for 13 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in communication with a concentration in management and sales from the University of Alabama.
Construction
Wes Wilson has joined Trident Construction as director of industrial services. He has more than 10 years of industrial construction service experience. Previously, he was a project manager at Boeing South Carolina. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from The Citadel and a master’s degree in civil engineering from Auburn University.
Credit union
Lauren Bailey has joined Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union as director of business lending. She has more than 14 years of retail and commercial banking experience. She has a bachelor’s degree in international business from the College of Charleston.
Education
Katrina Bryan, Jan Stone and Kathleen Thomas have joined the faculty at Mason Prep.
Bryan teaches science for grades 4 through 6. Previously, she was with Camp Road Middle School. She has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Francis Marion University.
Stone is director of guidance. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy from Appalachian State University.
Thomas is a learning specialist. Previously, she was with the Charleston County School District. She has a bachelor’s degree in public policy from Hobart and William Smith Colleges and a master’s degree in elementary education and special education from Le Moyne College.
Engineering
Paulina Guzek has joined Weston & Sampson as an engineer I. She is based in the Charleston office. She has a bachelor’s degree in biological systems engineering with an emphasis in environmental and water resources engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Health care
Dr. Sarah Derrington has joined Germain Dermatology as a dermatologist. She is based in the Summerville office. She has a bachelor’s degree from Brevard College and a medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina. She completed a residency in dermatology at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra-Northwell in New York.
Hospitality
Ashlei King has joined Charming Inns of Charleston as a marketing assistant. She has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the College of Charleston.
Marketing
Charlotte Park has been promoted to account supervisor at Lou Hammond Group. She is based in the Charleston office. She has a bachelor’s degree in business management and communication from Hope College.
Mortgage
Larry Strickland has joined The Mortgage Firm as a senior loan officer. He is based in the Mount Pleasant branch. He has more than 20 years of residential mortgage lending experience. He has a bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston.
Nonprofit
Jason Caskey has been named president and chief executive officer of the University of South Carolina Foundations. He has 28 years of experience in the financial services industry. Previously, he was financial services practice leader for Elliott Davis and was the firm’s managing shareholder in Columbia. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of South Carolina.
Pharmacy services
Katrina Jamison has joined Equiscript LLC as senior director of operations. Previously she was senior director of health and wellness operations communication and support at Wal-Mart Stores Inc. She has a pharmacy degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is a licensed pharmacist.
Real estate
Lauren Wagner has joined Carolina One Real Estate as an agent based in the Trolley Road office in Summerville. She has 16 years of real estate sales experience. She has a bachelor’s degree in theater and fine arts from Marymount Manhattan College.
Kevin Hoffman has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent based in the Main Street office in Summerville. He has a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of South Carolina.
Charlsie Charles has joined Holder Properties as assistant property manager. She has a bachelor’s degree in organizational communication from Middle Tennessee State University.
Andrew Williamson, Catherine Briggs and John McCollum have joined Dunes Properties as agents based in the Real Estate Studio in downtown Charleston.
Sports
Jesse White has joined the Charleston RiverDogs as director of food and beverage. Previously he was director of food and beverage for Aramark at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
Technology
Ken Haderer has joined Benefitfocus Inc. as executive vice president for global operations. It is a newly created position. Previously, he was North America president at Mercer. He has a bachelor’s degree in computer science and business management from Drew University and a master’s degree in business administration from Seton Hall University.