Architecture
Ailed Mazas has joined Stubbs Muldrow Herin as an associate architect. She has a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Clemson University.
Consulting
Chrissie Ezzell Hamilton has joined Knowledge Capital Group as a consultant based in the Charleston office. Previously, she was a portfolio management officer at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in the Washington, D.C., area. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Virginia.
Credit union
John Stanford has joined South Carolina Federal Credit Union as vice president of lending. Previously, he was vice president of lending at Heritage Federal Credit Union in Newburgh, Ind. He has 14 years of credit union industry experience. He has a bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University.
Education
Nick Sanders has been named assistant dean of career services at the Charleston School of Law. Previously, he was director of strategic recruiting. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Furman University and a law degree from Charleston School of Law.
Engineering
Emily Hancock has joined The Reveer Group as a civil engineer. She has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Central Florida.
Marcus Balitsaris has joined Thomas & Hutton as a designer with the civil engineering team. He is based in the Mount Pleasant office, He has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Tennessee and a master's degree in civil engineering, construction engineering and management from Clemson University.
Health care
Dr. Derek Feussner has joined Palmetto Digestive Health Specialists as a physician practicing in the West Ashley, Mount Pleasant and Summerville locations. He has a bachelor's degree from Vanderbilt University and a medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina. He completed a residency in internal medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and a fellowship in gastroenterology and hepatology at MUSC.
Marketing
Caroline Roessler has been promoted to account executive at Lou Hammond Group. She is based in the Charleston office. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Mortgage
Marilyn Camp has joined Tabor Mortgage Group as a loan officer. Previously, she was with Verizon Wireless. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Francis Marion University.
Nonprofit
Tina Wirth has joined the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce as senior vice president of regional advancement and talent. Previously, she was vice president of education and workforce development for the JAX Chamber’s JAXUSA Partnership in Jacksonville, Fla. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of North Florida.
Real estate
Melissa Nunes has joined Dunes Properties as an agent based in the Real Estate Studio in downtown Charleston. She has a background in interior design.
Jim Frazier has joined NAI Charleston as an associate. Previously, he was development associate with Madison Capital Group LLC. He has a bachelor's degree in economics with a minor in entrepreneurship from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Karen Cooper has joined Charleston Metro Homes as an agent. Previously, she worked in the marketing and advertising industry.
Senior living
Lynne Furlough has been named campus director for Liberty Healthcare Services’ South Bay community in Mount Pleasant. She has more 30 years of nursing and administration experience. Previously, she was executive director for Liberty’s Quail Haven Village in Pinehurst, N.C.
Spirits
Simon Burch has joined Terressentia Corp. as president and chief executive officer. He has more than 15 years of spirits industry experience. Previously, he was chief marketing officer for Belvedere Vodka and senior vice president of marketing at Diageo. He has a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and molecular biology from Durham University in England and a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard Business School.