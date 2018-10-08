Architecture
Elaine Gallagher Adams has joined LS3P Associates Ltd. as sustainability director. Previously, she was an architect and principal with Caryatid::Studio and she is a professor of architecture, preservation and urban design at the Savannah College of Art and Design. She has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in architecture both from the University of Kansas.
Construction
Bobby Heuber has joined Mashburn Construction as division manager. He is based in the Charleston office. He has more than 13 years of commercial and residential construction industry experience. He has a bachelor’s degree from Miami University of Ohio.
Defense
Kevin Charlow has been promoted to senior science technology manager and department head for expeditionary warfare at the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic. Previously, he was senior lead of the expeditionary warfare department. He has more than 30 years of Navy civil service experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from Clemson University and a master’s degree in business administration with emphasis in computer and information resources management from Webster University.
Health care
Dr. Kirt Caton has been named market chief medical officer at Select Health of South Carolina. Previously, he was medical director for utilization management. He has a bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in chemistry at Charleston Southern University and a medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina. He is board-certified in family medicine.
Manufacturing
Russell Deuell has joined Heatworks as program manager. Previously, he was a validation engineering manager with Intel Corp. He has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Vermont and a master’s degree in business administration from Babson College.
Museum
Caitlin Smith has joined the Middleton Place Foundation as museum manager of the Edmondston-Alston House. Previously, she was the registrar and collections manager for a private art collection in New York and Connecticut. She has bachelor’s degrees in English literature and art history and a master’s degree in art history from the University of Connecticut.
Real estate
Valmar Nunes has joined Dunes Properties as an agent with the commercial division in the Real Estate Studio in downtown Charleston. He has about 20 years of experience in the residential and commercial construction industry.
Tony Bulleman and Ashley Gilliam have joined AgentOwned Realty as agents. They are based in the Trolley Road office in Summerville.
Justin Ross has joined Sequence Real Estate LLC as a sales associate. Previously, he was the developer, owner and operator of two restaurants in Washington, D.C. He has a bachelor’s degree in corporate communication from the College of Charleston.
Sports
Josh Otterline has joined the Charleston RiverDogs as director of operations. Previously, he was facility manager for the Washington Nationals’ Youth Baseball Academy. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia.
Technology
Alexandra Coleman has been promoted to chief executive officer of ROK Technologies LLC. Previously, she was executive vice president of sales and marketing. She succeeded David M. Deignan, who remains as chairman of the board. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and marketing from Colorado State University.