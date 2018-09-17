Accounting
Pearce Vogler has joined Welch Roberts Amburn & Hutto LLC CPAs as a staff accountant. Previously, he was with KPMG in Charlotte. He has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in accounting from Clemson University. He is a certified public accountant.
Construction
Andrew Fluder has joined Mashburn Construction as an assistant project manager based in the Charleston office. He has more than five years of construction industry experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in construction management from the Wentworth Institute of Technology.
Education
Kerry Gannon and Grey Thomas have joined the faculty at Mason Prep.
Gannon teaches fifth- and sixth-grade math. Previously, she was with James Island Middle School and Camp Road Middle School. She has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Nazareth College and a master’s degree in education and sport leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Thomas teaches grammar, vocabulary, and composition for grades 6 to 8. She has bachelor’s degree in journalism from Mercer University and a master’s degree in communication from Johns Hopkins University.
Engineering
Joseph Kinyoun has joined Meridian Energy & Environment LLC’s engineering group. He has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from West Virginia Institute of Technology.
Health care
Lainey O’Donnell has joined Germain Dermatology as a physician assistant. She has a bachelor’s degree in biology from the College of Charleston and a degree in physician assistant studies from South College.
Hospitality
Margaret Baxley has been named corporate revenue manager at Charming Inns of Charleston. Previously, she was innkeeper for the company’s John Rutledge House Inn.
Interior design
Veronica Sweeney has joined Elizabeth Stuart Design as an interior designer. She is based in the Mount Pleasant office. She has a bachelor’s degree in interior design from the Art Institute of Charleston.
Marketing
Christopher Nelson has been promoted to account supervisor at Lou Hammond Group. He is based in the Charleston office. He has a bachelor’s degree in English from Bates College.
Military
Col. Terrence Adams has been named commander of the 628th Air Base Wing at Joint Base Charleston. Previously, he was commander of the 375th Communications Group at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois. He has a bachelor’s degree in information systems from Auburn University at Montgomery and a master’s degree in business administration from Troy State University. He succeeds Col. Jeffrey Nelson, who has been named commander of the 60th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base in California.
Mortgage
Margaret Bunch and Jackie Kocor have joined The Mortgage Firm. They are based in the Mount Pleasant office. Bunch is a loan partner. Kocor is a loan partner assistant.
Nonprofit
Cherie Brown has been promoted to finance manager at the Coastal Community Foundation. Previously, she was finance assistant. She has 20 years of accounting experience. She has a bachelor’s degree in business management with a concentration in accounting from the University of Phoenix.
Office services
Mery Berrigan has joined The Office People as a sales support manager. She has more than 19 years of sales experience.
Real estate
Andy Bimonte has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent based in the Mount Pleasant office. He has previous sales experience in the real estate, food-service supply and music publishing industries.
Eric Frisch has joined Dunes Properties as an agent based in the Real Estate Studio in downtown Charleston. Previously, he worked in employee relations at MUSC Medical Center. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina and a master’s degree from the Medical University of South Carolina.
Donna Fitzgerald has joined ERA Wilder Realty Mount Pleasant as an agent. She has more than 20 years of real estate industry experience. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Penn State University.
Software
Charles Sommer has joined IndySoft as a junior software developer. He is based in the Charleston office. He has a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the College of Charleston.
Sports
Sara Carpenter has joined the Charleston RiverDogs as hospitality manager. Previously, she was a manager at Butcher & Bee. She has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from James Madison University and a degree in graphic design from Virginia Commonwealth University.