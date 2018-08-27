Accounting
Alex Rosenbaum has been named an accountant at Jarrard Nowell & Russell LLC. He is based in the Charleston office. Previously, he was a staff assistant. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting from The Citadel.
Also, Sheryl L. Gooch has joined the firm as an office manager. She is based in the North Charleston office.
Architecture
Thomas Jasper has joined LS3P Associates Ltd. as a project architect. He is based in the Charleston office. He has previous project management experience in hospitality and residential markets. He has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in architecture, both from Clemson University.
Banking
Chris Abbott has joined Capital Bank as senior vice president for coastal South Carolina and Georgia. He has more than 20 years of financial services industry experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the College of Charleston.
Construction
Zach Robinson has joined Mashburn Construction as a superintendent. He is based in the Charleston office. He has more than 10 years of construction industry experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in construction management with a minor in general business administration from Appalachian State University.
Education
Natasha L. Jones has been named principal of W.B. Goodwin Elementary School. Previously, she was assistant principal at Memminger Elementary. She has more than 21 years of experience in the education field. She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Johnson C. Smith University and a master’s degree in elementary leadership and supervision from The Citadel.
Engineering
William S. Dovell has been named a principal at GEL Geophysics LLC. He is director of South Carolina operations and is based in the Charleston office and has more than 15 years of experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in geography from Appalachian State University.
Health care
Kathy Kavlick has joined the Clinical Research Center of the Carolinas, an affiliate of Dermatology & Laser Center of Charleston, as clinical research manager. She has 22 years of clinical dermatology experience and is a registered nurse. Previously, she was a district manager for ABBVIE Immunology. She has degrees from Cleveland State University College of Business and the M.B. Johnson School of Nursing.
Hospitality
Taylor McKenzie has joined Charming Inns of Charleston as director of marketing and public relations. She has several years of travel and hospitality industry experience.
Law
Elizabeth D. Wiles has joined Luzuriaga Mims LLP as an associate attorney. She practices in the areas of state and federal workers compensation cases. Previously, she was law clerk to Judge Kristi Lea Harrington of the Ninth Circuit. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.
Marketing
Elizabeth “Lizzy” Wullner has joined The Brandon Agency as media coordinator. She is based in the Charleston office. She has a bachelor’s degree in advertising from the University of South Carolina.
Mortgage
Donna Williamson has joined The Mortgage Firm as branch manager. She is based in the Mount Pleasant office. She has more than 28 years of residential mortgage lending industry experience.
Nonprofit
Andrew McGlaughon has joined Engaging Creative Minds as director of development strategy and communications. Previously, he was a senior brand manager with Learfield Licensing Partners. He has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Real estate
April Curci has joined Lee & Associates as office coordinator. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and minors in real estate, entrepreneurship and biology from the College of Charleston.
Ashley Starkey and Corey McGrath have joined BrandName Real Estate as agents.
Carol Martling has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent based in the Mount Pleasant office. She has a bachelor’s degree in fine arts with a minor in marketing from Jacksonville University. She is a professional architectural photographer.
Keith Breckons and Amanda Davis have joined Carolina One Real Estate as agents
Breckons is based in the Long Point Road office in Mount Pleasant. He has more than eight tears of construction industry experience.
Davis is based in the Main Street office in Summerville. Previously, she was a dental assistant in Idaho.
Restaurant
Matthew Ward has joined Nico Oysters + Seafood in Mount Pleasant as a sous chef. Previously, he was executive chef at Rutledge Cab Co.
Software
Bella Wesley has joined IndySoft as a junior software developer. She is based in the Charleston office. She has a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a minor in mathematics from the University of South Carolina.