Banking
Blaine Reed has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as a financial specialist. He is based at the Coleman Boulevard office in Mount Pleasant. He has nine years of financial services experience. Previously, he was a financial services specialist at Regions Bank. He has a bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University.
Defense
Bruce Carter has been named senior science technology manager department head for the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic's Shore Command and Control, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance & Integration unit. He has more than 20 years of civil service experience. He has a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Clemson University.
Engineering
Eric Pinto has joined Thomas & Hutton as a designer with the structural engineering group. He is based in the Mount Pleasant office. He has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from The Citadel.
Health care
Dana Richards has joined Olympic Physical Therapy LLC as a physical therapist specializing in outpatient orthopedic and neurological disorders. She has a bachelor's degree in environmental sciences and Spanish from the University of Virginia and a doctorate in physical therapy from the Medical University of South Carolina.
Hospitality
Molly Pali has been named assistant general manager of the Andrew Pinckney Inn. She has more than 10 years of hospitality industry experience .
Law
Campbell D. Coxe has joined the Rutledge Law Firm as an associate attorney. He has a bachelor's degree from Wofford College and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Mortgage
Jimmy Waring has joined Northpointe Bank as a senior mortgage banker based in the North Charleston office. He has 28 years of mortgage industry experience. Previously, he was with Prosperity Mortgage in Summerville.
Nonprofit
Megan Mills has joined the Charleston Parks Conservancy as community engagement manager. Previously, she was a sales manager at the Hyatt Place + Hyatt House Charleston Historic District. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications studies from the College of Charleston.
Real Estate
Thomas Mathewes has joined Parker’s as a real estate project manager for the Charleston area. He has five years of commercial real estate brokerage experience. Previously, he was an associate broker with The Peninsula Co. He has a bachelor's degree in historic preservation and community planning from the College of Charleston.
Anna Rose has joined Carolina One Real Estate as an agent based in the Crowfield Boulevard office in Goose Creek. She has an associate's degree in network engineering from Trident Technical College and a bachelor's degree in information technology from Purdue University–Global.
Reeves Major has joined NAI Charleston as an associate specializing in retail and industrial transactions. She has a bachelor's degree in marketing from Clemson University.
Lynne Morell has joined Applegate Real Estate as an agent. She has more than 30 years of real estate industry experience. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Alabama.
Transportation
Melissa Duddy has joined The Gotcha Group as human resources manager. Previously, she was human resource director at SprinTurf. She has a bachelor's degree in architecture and a master’s degree in architecture, both from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.