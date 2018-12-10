Accounting
Jeremy Holmes has joined Moody & O’Neal CPAs LLC as a senior tax associate. Previously, he was a staff accountant with Moore Beauston & Woodham LLP. He is a certified public accountant. He has a bachelor's degree in accounting and a master’s degree in accountancy, both from the University of South Carolina.
Architecture
Pengyu Liao has joined Goff D’Antonio Associates as an intern architect. He has a bachelor's degree in architecture from Nanjing Tech University in China and a master's degree in architecture from Texas A&M University.
Banking
Ashley Rogers has joined ServisFirst Bank as vice president of business development and cash management officer. She is based in the Summerville office. Previously, she was a branch manager for CresCom Bank. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communications from the University of South Carolina.
Forestry
Timothy Evans has joined Audubon South Carolina as statewide forest manager, He has more than 30 years of experience in wildlife biology, forestry and geographic information systems. Previously, he was forest technical services administrator at Anderson-Tully Co. He has a bachelor’s degree in forestry from the University of Arkansas at Monticello and a master’s degree in forest management and resources from Clemson University.
Law
Taylor Lawrence Grooms has joined Steinberg Law Firm LLP as an associate attorney with the personal injury practice group. He is based in the Goose Creek office. He has a bachelor's degree from Clemson University and law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Law enforcement
Maj. Jeremy Baker has been promoted to chief deputy of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. He has more than 17 years of law enforcement experience. He has an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Trident Technical College and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the College of Charleston.
Mortgage
Mary Rzucidlo has joined South State Bank as senior vice president and organizational operations director for the mortgage banking group. She is based in the North Charleston mortgage operations center. She has more than 30 years of mortgage industry experience. Previously she was a divisional administrative officer and real estate fulfillment executive at USAA Federal Savings Bank.
Nonprofit
Rick Hills has joined the Turtle Survival Alliance as executive director based in West Ashley. Previously, he was a real estate developer and attorney in San Francisco. He has a bachelor's degree in history from the University of California at San Diego and a law degree from the UCLA School of Law.
Caroline Miler has joined the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce as director of investor relations. Previously, she was director of marketing and development for Dorchester Habitat for Humanity. She has a bachelor's degree in human relations and communications from High Point University.
Real estate
Kevin Jones has joined Carolina One Real Estate Services as an agent based in the Johns Island office. He has more than seven years of real estate industry experience. Previously, he was with Keller Williams Realty. He has a bachelor's degree in sociology with a minor in marketing from Appalachian State University.
Darryl Long II has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent. He is based in the Mount Pleasant office.
Randi Hartman and Todd McKenna have joined Brand Name Real Estate as agents.
Caroline de Vlaming has joined King and Society Real Estate as a sales associate. She has more than 20 years of residential interior design industry experience.
Resort
Erin Whitsitt has joined joins Kiawah Island Golf Resort as a villa sales manager. Previously, she was a sales manager with John Q. Hammons Hotels & Resorts and she was managing editor and editorial director for A Lowcountry Wedding Magazine.
Tourism
Herb Frazier has been promoted to public relations director at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens. Previously, he was marketing and public relations manager. He has more than 30 years of experience in the journalism field.