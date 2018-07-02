Architecture
Chelsea Anderson has joined LS3P Associates Ltd. as an architect based in the Charleston office. She has a bachelor’s degree from the International Academy of Design and Technology and a master’s degree in architecture from Clemson University.
Banking
Robert Hardy has joined United Community Bank as a mortgage loan officer. He is based in the Goose Creek office. He has more than 30 years of banking industry experience. Previously he was with South State Bank. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina.
Construction
Joanie “JC” MacLean has joined Brantley Construction Co. LLC as marketing and communications manager. She has more than 15 years of publishing industry experience and 6 years of experience in global communications and digital product management. She has a bachelor’s degree in graphic communications from Clemson University.
Education
Ezra Cappell has joined the College of Charleston as director of the Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program. Previously, he was an associate professor of English and founding director of the Inter-American Jewish Studies Program at the University of Texas at El Paso. He has a bachelor’s degree in English from Queens College, a master’s degree in creative writing from The City College and a doctorate in English and American literature from New York University.
Engineering
Chris Couch has joined Thomas & Hutton as a field representative with the civil engineering group. He is based in the Mount Pleasant office. Previously, he was a site foreman and assistant project manager at Landmark Construction. He has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Francis Marion University.
Financial services
Matt Whipple has joined Levy Financial Group as director of participant services. He has more than 17 years of experience in the financial services industry and is a Certified Financial Planner. He has a master’s degree in business administration from the College of Charleston.
Hospitality
Emily Reed has joined Mosaic Clubs as membership director of Mixson Club in North Charleston. Previously she worked in property management. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and human resources from Southern Illinois University.
Insurance
Stephen Dorenbusch has joined Anderson Insurance Associates as an agent. He has a bachelor’s degree in risk management and insurance from Appalachian State University.
Interior design
Tara Scattergood has joined The Office People as an interior designer. She has previous experience in visual merchandising, interior design, home staging and real estate marketing. She has a bachelor’s degree in interior design from Southern Illinois University.
Law
Ian Bowers has joined Buist Byars & Taylor LLC as an associate attorney based in the Mount Pleasant office. His practice is primarily focused on corporate matters and litigation. He has a bachelor’s degree in history from the College of Charleston and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.
Marketing
Alison Best has joined Rawle Murdy as art director. She has 10 years of marketing industry experience. She a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Auburn University.
Military
Cmdr. Matt Bournonville has been named commanding officer of Coast Guard Base Charleston. Previously, he was the facility engineer at Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City in North Carolina. He has a bachelor degree in civil engineering from the Coast Guard Academy and a master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Kansas. He succeeded newly promoted Capt. Michael Paradise, who was transferred to Coast Guard Base New Orleans as commanding officer.
Nonprofit
Matthew Hayden has joined Lowcountry Local First as director of development. Previously, he was director of development at the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association. He has a bachelor's degree in sport and entertainment management from the University of South Carolina.
Real estate
Karen Crosby, Rhonda Davis and Damon Holland have joined Carolina One Real Estate as agents based in the Trolley Road office in Summerville.
Crosby previously was a middle school teacher for Dorchester District 2. She has a bachelor's degree from Warner University.
Davis previously worked in new homes sales at Carnes Crossroads. She has an associate's degree in business management from Trident Technical College.
Holland is a U.S. Army veteran and has a degree from the American Military University.
Hilary White has joined Handsome Properties as an agent. She has more than 13 years of interior-design industry experience. She has a bachelor’s degree in interior design with a minor in art history from East Carolina University.
Jack Owens has joined NAI Charleston as a commercial broker. He has 33 years of commercial real estate industry experience and specializes in land acquisitions, dispositions and landlord and buyer representation. Previously, he was with Lee & Associates.