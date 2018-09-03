Accounting
Ann L. Fleming has joined Moore Beauston & Woodham LLP as a senior manager based in the Charleston office. She has more than 20 years of accounting industry experience. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Central Methodist University and a master’s degree in taxation from Fontbonne University. She is a certified public accountant.
Construction
Jay Handegan has joined Trident Construction as a senior project manager. He has a bachelor’s degree in construction science from Clemson University and a master’s degree in international business from the University of South Carolina.
Credit union
Trey Gantt has been promoted at South Carolina Federal Credit Union to senior vice president of lending services. Previously, he was vice president of lending. He has a bachelor’s degree in business economics from Wofford College and a master’s degree in business administration from Southern Wesleyan University.
Education
Andy Bernadin has joined the University of South Carolina Office of Economic Engagement as program manager for new industry research partnerships. Previously, he was director of IBM’s health care, education and government unit in the mid-Atlantic. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of South Carolina.
Engineering
Patrick Hajes has been promoted at Hussey Gay Bell to survey manager for the Charleston area. He has more than 17 years of surveying industry experience.
Health care
Dr. Hunter A. Smith has joined LowCountry Women’s Specialists as a physician with the obstetrics and gynecology practice. He works in the Summerville and North Charleston offices. He has a bachelor’s degree from Wofford College and a medical degree from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. He completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at West Virginia University Medicine.
Marine
Kevin Fletcher has joined Z Nautic Group as executive vice president, and chief executive officer of its Summerville-based Z Nautic Americas subsidiary. Previously, he was president of
Mortgage
Ben Black has joined South State Bank as a mortgage banker based in the Long Point Road office in Mount Pleasant. He has more than 30 years of banking industry experience. Previously, he was with Bank of America. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from The Citadel.
Nonprofit
Sara Perry has joined Respite Care of Charleston as executive director. She has more than 16 years of experience in the nonprofit and public sectors. Previously, she was associate vice president of development at the Carolina Youth Development Center. She has a bachelor’s degree in integrated marketing communications from Winthrop University and a master’s degree in public administration from the College of Charleston.
Office services
Claire Cain has joined The Office People as an inside sales representative. She has more than four years of experience in the software services industry. She has a bachelor’s degree in public and interpersonal communications from North Carolina State University.
Pharmacy services
PollyBeth Hawk has joined Equiscript LLC as director and general counsel. Previously, she was corporate compliance officer for Roper St. Francis Healthcare. She has a bachelor’s degree in history from Davidson College, a law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law, and a master of law in health law from Loyola University Chicago.
Real estate
Ryan Welch has been named a principal in the Charleston office of Lee & Associates. He has been with the company for six years and specializes in industrial sites and land services. He has a bachelor’s degree in business with a concentration in real estate investment finance from the University of South Carolina.
Joe Purze has joined CBRE Inc. as an associate with the retail brokerage practice. He is based in the Charleston office. Previously, he was with Gershman Commercial Real Estate. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Donna French and Grady Bowman have joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate as agents. They are based in the Summerville office.
French has a background in sales and customer service. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina.
Bowman previously was general sales manager at GR’s Cars & Specialties.
Peggy Shaffer has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent based in the Main Street office in Summerville. She has more than 24 years of real estate industry experience. She has an associate’s degree in business administration and management from Trident Technical College.