Accounting
Jennifer L. Sheprow has joined Moore Beauston Woodham as a staff accountant. She is based in the Charleston office. She has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in accountancy from Coastal Carolina University.
Architecture
Sarah Glass has been named a registered architect at Liollio Architecture. She joined the firm in 2016 as project designer. She has a master’s degree in architecture from Clemson University.
Construction
David Urban has joined Frampton Construction Co. LLC as a superintendent. He is based in the Charleston office. He has more than 24 years of engineering and construction industry experience. Previously, he was with M.B. Kahn Construction.
Defense
Charlie Adams has been promoted at the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic to senior science technology manager and head of the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence/Fleet Readiness Department. Previously, he was a business portfolio head. He has more than 34 years of federal civil service experience. He has a bachelor's degree in electrical and computer engineering from the University of South Carolina.
Education
Beverly Holt Pilkey has been named executive director of Charleston County School District’s Exceptional Children department. Previously, she was interim director of instructional programs. She has 28 years of experience in the education field. She has a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Appalachian State University and a master’s degree in school administration and educational leadership from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Engineering
Will Hay Jr. has joined Thomas & Hutton as a project engineer with the civil engineering group. He is based in the Mount Pleasant office. He has a bachelor's degree in civil and environmental engineering from The Citadel.
Health care
Tracy DeWitt has joined Olympic Physical Therapy LLC as a physical therapist specializing in outpatient orthopedic and neurological disorders. She has more than 15 years of clinical experience.
Insurance
Leroy Maxwell has joined Insurance Office of America as a risk management specialist. He is based in the Daniel Island office. Previously, he was a commercial producer with Turbeville Insurance Agency. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of South Carolina.
Law
Elliotte Quinn has joined Steinberg Law Firm as an associate attorney based in the Summerville office. He practices in the area of construction law. Previously, he was with Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP. He has a bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston and a law degree with high honors from Emory University School of Law.
Nonprofit
Karen Lucht has joined Make-A-Wish South Carolina as regional development officer. Previously, she was promotions and special events manager for Magnolia Plantation & Gardens. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration, business management and marketing from Ashland University.
Real estate
Tyler Owens has joined CBRE Inc. as a valuation associate based in the Charleston office. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance from the College of Charleston.
Brendan Magee has joined Dunes Properties as an agent based in the Seabrook Island office. He has more than 20 years of real estate industry experience. He has master’s degree in business administration from Winthrop University.
Nancy Fresh has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent based in the Isle of Palms office. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida.
Cindy Hunt has joined BrandName Real Estate as an agent. Previously, she was with AgentOwned Realty.
Dagmar Alff, Jean Jeffrey and Lisa Meredith have joined Carolina One Real Estate Services as agents based in the Main Street office in Summerville.
Previously, Alff work in retail and was the office manager at a manufacturing company.
Jeffrey has a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of South Carolina and previously was a travelling surgical technologist
Meredith works in quality control at Scout Boats, and she previously co-owned and operated convenience stores, a laundromat and a bar in Athens, Ohio.
Transportation
Brett C. Vigrass has joined The Gotcha Group as general counsel. Previously, he was an attorney with Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough. He has a bachelor’s degree in sports management from the University of South Carolina and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.