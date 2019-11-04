Charleston
Chip Shealy of CBRE represented NFP in leasing 7,996 square feet of office space at the Lumberyard at 1859 Summerville Ave. Joseph Tecklenburg and Stuart Coleman of CC&T represented the landlord.
Mount Pleasant
Vitré Ravenel Stephens of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 1,000 square feet of retail space in Ben Sawyer Plaza at 1303 Ben Sawyer Blvd. to Smythe Interiors. Erin Hanhauser of Radekopf & Associates represented the tenant.
North Charleston
Jon-Michael Brock of Lee & Associates represented Teamcraft Roofing Inc. in leasing 8,000 square feet of industrial space at 7385 Industry Drive. The landlord was represented by Todd Garrett of Avison Young.
Todd Garrett and Tradd Varner of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 2,000 square feet of industrial space at 3260 Industry Drive to Clearwinds Technologies.
Summerville
Robert Pratt of RE/MAX Pro Realty represented the landlord in leasing of 3,518 square feet of office space in Windmill Station at 2001 2nd Ave to Oak Landing Pediatric Dentistry. Will Crowell and Peter Fennelly of Bridge Corporate Solutions represented the tenant.
Alan Bolduc, Courtney Marous and Kathleen Isola of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 8,000 square feet of industrial space in Eastport Commerce Center at 104 Pinnacle Way to Staples Contract & Commercial LLC. Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer represented the tenant.
Wando
Mandy Coleman of National Restaurant Properties represented Famulari’s Pizza in leasing 1,900 square feet of commercial space in Point Hope Commons at 1711 Clements Ferry Road. Fritz Meyer of Meyer Kapp & Associates represented the landlord.
West Ashley
Edward Oswald of Oswald Cooke & Associates represented the tenant, Automotive Styling LLC, and the landlord in leasing 3,089 square feet of commercial flex space at 707 Dupont Road.
Joyce Beach of CBRE represented Restore Hyper Wellness & Cryotherapy in leasing 2,000 square feet of commercial space at 975 Savannah Highway. Elyse Welch of Lee & Associates represented the landlord.
Philip Owens of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer represented CresCom Bank in leasing 2,993 square feet of retail and office space in Summerall Square at 874 Orleans Road.
Brett Schleifer of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented the tenant, PC&L Insurance Agency, and the landlord in leasing 2,950 square feet of office space at 1064 Gardner Road.