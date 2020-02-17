Charleston-area commercial real estate sales

Moncks Corner
Milton Thomas of Lee & Associates represented First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. in its $600,000 sale of a 1.2-acre commercial lot at 646 Rembert C. Dennis Blvd. to 2418 N. Main, LLC.
Mount Pleasant
Drayton Calmes of Norvell Real Estate Group represented WLH Johnnie Dodds LLC in its $2.075 million sale of a 15,000-square-foot mixed-use building at 709 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. to Commercial Property 17 LLC.
North Charleston
Brent Case and Caine Halter of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented 1813 Associates LLC in its $469,000 purchase of a 4,731-square-foot commercial building at 1813 Reynolds Ave. Steve Priola of Brand Name Real Estate represented the seller, Serious Wabbits LLC.
Dunston Powell of Carolina Commercial represented Azalea Center in its $1.405 million sale of a 4,000-square-foot warehouse at 2685 Azalea Drive to Decks and Docks Lumber Co. Inc.
Drayton Calmes of Norvell Real Estate Group represented 4740 Rivers Ave. LLC in its $2.175 million sale of an industrial building at 4740 Rivers Ave. Jason Ogden of the Cassina Group represented the buyer, Marshall Bridge Capital LLC.
Summerville
Ryan Welch of Lee & Associates represented Cohn Aces LLC in its $370,125 purchase of 4.23 acres of commercial land at 0 International Circle from Tree Brand Packaging Inc.
Marlena Franklin of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented Judy Elizabeth Myers in the $499,000 sale of a 4,361-square-foot office at 504 W. 5th North St. J.J. Messervy of Southern Coast Realty represented the buyer, James H. Messervy.