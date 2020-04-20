Charleston area commercial real estate sales

Charleston
James Dingle of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented the buyer, 84 Spring LLC, and the seller, Luqman Shaheed Rasheed II, in the $920,000 sale of a 2,800-square-foot commercial building at 84 Spring St.
Mount Pleasant
Jeremy Willits and Gerry Schauer of Avison Young represented Payne Properties LLC in its $2.8 million sale of a 21,200-square-foot commercial building at 486 Wando Park Blvd. to Eware LLC. Joseph Tecklenburg of Clement Crawford & Thornhill represented the buyer.
North Charleston
Brent Case and Nicole Carroll of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented Del Diversified LLC in its $600,000 purchase of a 1,216-square-foot office at 1023 E. Montague Ave. from 1023 Montague LLC.
Robert Pratt of RE/Max Pro Realty represented JS Warehousing LLC in its $181,600 sale of a 0.92-acre commercial lot at 7623 Sandlapper Parkway to M&L Property Holdings LLC. Dan Henderson of EXP Realty represented the buyer.
Todd Garrett and Tradd Varner of Avison Young represented Kirkpatrick Group LLC in its $500,000 sale of a 2.59-acre commercial lot in Cross County Industrial Park to Brock Holdings LLC. Jon Chalfie and Hailey Clifton of Lee & Associates represented the buyer.
Alex Waelde of Trinity Partners represented Jay Nagy in the $335,000 sale of a 4,875-square-foot commercial building at 2825 Rivers Ave. The buyer, Roetech Enterprises Inc., was represented by Sadler Group of Charleston.
Summerville
Robert Pratt of RE/MAX Pro Realty represented Margaret Mickalis in the $800,000 sale of a 3,180 square-foot commercial building at 248 N. Main St. Georgia Richard of Carolina One Real Estate represented the buyers, Wei Sheng Yang and Min Xia Chen.
Benjy Cooke of Oswald Cooke and Associates represented the Kay H. Krauss Living Trust in its $1.55 million purchase of a 9,026-square-foot Dollar General store at 2916 W. 5th N. St. Joyce Beach of CBRE represented the seller, White Summerville DG LLC.
Marlena Franklin of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented Morris Construction of SC LLC, in its $113,750 sale of a 2.03-acre commercial lot at 0 Greyback Road. Gilbert Bradham Jr. of Palmetto Commercial Properties represented the buyer.
John Beam and Hagood Morrison of Bridge Commercial represented the Tree Brand Packaging Inc. in its $370,125 sale of 4.23 acres of industrial land on International Circle in McQueen Industrial Park to Cohn Aces LLC.
West Ashley
Benjy Cooke of Oswald Cooke and Associates represented the buyer, Buck Investments LLC, and seller, Store SPE O'Charley's Inc., in the $3.04 million sale of a restaurant building at 2126 Henry Tecklenburg Drive.
Cameron Yost, Reid Davis and Pete Harper of Lee & Associates represented K & K Rentals LP in its $360,000 sale of 3.9-acre commercial lot at 2475 Ashley River Road to Cantabria LLC.