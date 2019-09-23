Eutawville
Robert Pratt of RE/MAX Pro Realty represented Tricom Associates LLC in its $675,500 purchase of an 8,000-square-foot retail building at 12155 Old Number 6 Highway. Joe Schuchert of SRS National Net Lease Group represented the seller, Frederick Pickett.
Ladson
Milton Thomas of Lee & Associates represented Glenavon LLC in its $2.85 million sale of 30,000 square feet of industrial space at 3270 Benchmark Drive. The buyer, Renfrow Properties Charleston 1 LLC, was represented by Steve Hund of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic International.
James Island
Chip Shealy of CBRE represented 403 Fleming LLC in its $1.245 million purchase of a 17,148-square-foot warehouse at 403 Fleming Road from AWB LLC.
North Charleston
Brent Case of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented M35 Investors LLC in its $793,000 sale of a 3,307-square-foot office space at 4515 Spruill Ave. to 4515 Spruill Ave. LLC.
Shep Benjamin of NAI Charleston represented Southwind Land Co. LLC in its $175,000 purchase of a 0.77-acre lot at 7315 Cross County Road. The seller, Atlantic Electric LLC, was represented by Elliot Calhoun of Paramount Group SC.
Summerville
Todd Garrett and Tradd Varner of Avison Young represented J2K Properties LLC in its $887,505 sale of 9,600 square feet of industrial space at 1231 and 1235 Boone Hill Road to Old Republic Exchange Co. Jered Wilkerson of Oswald Cooke & Associates represented the buyer.