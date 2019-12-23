Charleston
Tradd Varner, Todd Garrett and Daniel McClam of Avison Young represented 221 Huger Street LLC in its $615,000 sale of a 1,250-square-foot office building at 221 Huger St. to 77 Group LLC.
Hanahan
Reid Davis, Pete Harper and Cameron Yost of Lee & Associates represented UEC Properties LLC in its $5.15 million sale of a 42,637-square-foot industrial building at 5914-5918 Howard St. The buyer, CP-Sea Trail LLC, was represented by Drew Burris of Holy City Brokerage.
North Charleston
James Dingle of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented My Mata Ambaji LLC in its $1.025 million sale of a 1.84-acre commercial lot at 6258 Rivers Ave. to RAC Land LLC.
Robert Pratt of RE/MAX Pro Realty represented Sandlapper One Associates LLC in its $1.85 million sale of 7581 Sandlapper Parkway to 7581 Sandlapper Parkway LLC and 7612 Sandlapper Parkway LLC. Eddie Buxton of Palmetto Commercial Properties represented the buyers.