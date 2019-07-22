Charleston
Kristen Krause and Hannah Kamba of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented Buick McKane Holdings in its $683,000 sale of a 1,848-square-foot office duplex at 781 Meeting St. Terry Ansley of Sequence Real Estate represented the buyer, 781 Meeting Partners LLC.
Benjy Cooke of Oswald Cooke and Associates represented the buyer, Blatteis & Schnur, and the seller, Canal 263 King LLC, in the $5.375 million sale of an 8,321-square-footage office and retail building at 263 King St.
Summerville
Robert Pratt of RE/MAX Pro Realty represented the Way Trust in its $815,000 sale of 2,511 square feet of commercial space at 10105 Dorchester Road to Johnston Trust LLC. Brent Case of Coldwell Banker Atlantic International represented the buyer.
Chad Yonce of Southeastern Management Group represented Morgan Creek Investors 3 LLC in its $350,000 purchase of a 1,175-square-foot office building at 415 North Laurel St. The seller, DB Properties LLC, was represented by Jonathan Lee of Choice Realty.
Mike Rose of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented First National Bank of SC in its $365,000 sale of a 1.01-acre commercial lot at 2861 Ladson Road. Billy Benedict of SE Retail Advisors represented the buyer, Speedway LLC.
West Ashley
J. Miles Barkley of Lee & Associates represented Blue Pearl of Charleston LLC in its $475,000 purchase of two office condominiums at 29 Gamecock Ave. from the Capretti Law Firm and 29 Gamecock LLC.