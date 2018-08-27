Charleston
Tradd Varner of Avison Young represented 1834 Summerville Ave LLC in its $1.1 million purchase of 15,856 square feet of industrial space at 1834 Summerville Ave. from William L. Stair.
Charles Carmody and Alicia Leland of CBRE Inc. represented The Molony Trust in its $2.9 million sale of a 0.45-acre lot at 57 Hasell St. and 6 Maiden Lane. The buyer, Holliday Market Associates LLC, was represented by Michael Carmody of CBRE.
Kristen Krause of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented Buick McKane Holdings in its $477,500 purchase of a 1,892-square-foot office duplex at 781 Meeting St. Oliver Matthewes of Carolina One Commercial Real Estate represented the seller, 781 Meeting Street LLC.
Mount Pleasant
Trey Lucy and Blair Belk of Belk|Lucy represented JAKP LLC in its $1.425 million sale of an 8,664-square-foot retail building at 1510 U.S. Highway 17. Elliot Calhoun of NAI Charleston represented the buyer, Commercial 17 Property LLC.
North Charleston
Johnny Bevon of Avison Young represented Deli-Boi LLC in its $520,000 purchase of 1.12 acres of commercial land at 2717 Dantzler Drive. Louis Griffith of Joe Griffith Inc. represented the seller, Dantzler Drive LLC.
Ryan Welch and Reid Davis of Lee & Associates represented Buttonhook LLC in its $695,000 sale of 6,000 square feet of industrial space at 4980 Appian Way. The buyer, Wild West Hunter Properties LLC, was represented by Debbie Stocker-Meier of Shoreline International.
Summerville
Robert Pratt of RE/MAX Pro Realty represented Seventeen-A Associates LLC in its $575,000 sale of a 1.18-acre commercial lot at 1904 N. Main St. to G&J Properties-SC LLC. The buyer was represented by Trey Lucy of Belk|Lucy.
West Ashley
Chad Yonce of Southeastern Management Group represented Morgan Creek Investors LLC in its $375,000 purchase of an office building at 1422 Ashley River Road. The seller, Advanced Spinal Care LLC, was represented by Joe Teders of Carolina One Real Estate.