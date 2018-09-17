Charleston
Chris Fraser and Leslie Fellabom of Avison Young represented the sellers in the $7.1 million sale of 1.314 commercial acres at 32 Laurens and Society streets to Laurens and Society Charleston LLC. Seth Clark of Bridge Commercial represented the buyer.
Hanahan
Alan Bolduc, Courtney Marous and Kathleen Isola of Avison Young represented GrandResch 2 LLC, d.b.a. Gulf Eagle Supply, in its $1.75 million purchase of 22,500 square feet of industrial space at 1003 Bankton Circle. Landmark Enterprises Inc. represented the seller, North Rhett Industrial Associates LLC.
James Island
Gordon Geer of Lee & Associates represented TI Sable LLC in its $2.65 million sale of 1.38 acres on Howard Mary Drive to Ashton Charleston Residential LLC.
Mount Pleasant
Jon Chalfie of Lee & Associates represented H & M Real Estate LLC in its $920,000 sale of a 3,861-square-foot office building at 800 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. The buyer, TRC 800 Johnnie Dodds LLC, was represented by Andrew Smith of Twin Rivers Capital.
North Charleston
Bob Nuttall and Reid Davis of Lee & Associates represented VanTrabert LLC in its $3.65 million purchase of a 33,000-square-foot office building at 4925 Lacross Road from Reva Charleston 1 LLC.
Justin Ross and Terry Ansley of Sequence Real Estate LLC represented Northlake Townhomes BL LLC in its $6.84 million purchase of Northlake Townhomes at 4135 Bonaparte Drive. Alex McDermott of Capstone Apartment Partners represented the seller, Bonaparte Marseilles Townhomes LLC.
Summerville
Robert Pratt of RE/MAX Pro Realty represented P.R. Properties of Summerville LLC in its $170,000 purchase of a 1.57-acre commercial lot at 119 Fabricators St. from Limehouse Investments LLC.
Dail Longaker of NAI Avant represented the receiver in the $2.6 million sale of a 61,569-square-foot industrial building at 2735 W. 5th North St. to 301 Magnum Properties LLC.
Charles Carmody and Alicia Leland of CBRE Inc. represented RT Jedberg Commerce Park LLC in its $6 million sale of 1090 Newton Way to Trident Technical College.
Marlena Franklin of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented Hickory Street Corp. in its $215,000 sale of a 1,612-square-foot office at 402 N. Hickory St. Shelley Monahan of Keller Williams represented the buyer, Carmen Bondurant Helmly.
Wando
Ryan Welch of Lee & Associates represented Crosby Investments LLC in its $1.3 million sale of a 15,900-square-foot industrial building at 490 Jessen Lane. The buyer, DLV Roofing & Exteriors Inc., was represented by Rives Sutherland of King & Society Real Estate.
Tradd Varner and Todd Garrett of Avison Young represented Beresford Creek Executive Center Units 9 and 10 LLC in the $550,000 sale of 3,190 square feet of office space at 2265 Clements Ferry Road to Lems Bluff Partners LLC.