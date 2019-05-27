Charleston
Reid Davis of Lee & Associates represented 1304 Meeting Street LLC and Stella Kala LLC in the $6.01 million sale of 2.82 acres at 1304 Meeting St. The buyer, LMV II NoMo Holdings, was represented by Eddie Buxton with Palmetto Commercial Properties.
Chad Yonce of Southeastern Management Group represented RS East Bay LLC in its $1.2 million sale of 8 Charlotte St. to Historic Charleston Developments LLC.
Will Phillips of Ravenel Commercial Properties represented ATL Leasing LLC in its $213,000 purchase of an office condominium at 672 Marina Drive. Palmetto Commercial Properties represented the seller, Beth Hewitt.
Timothy J. Hagar of National Restaurant Properties represented Grafton Inns Charleston LLC in its $1.95 million sale of a 3,000-square-foot restaurant property at 5 Cumberland St. to Flyway LLC.
Daniel Island
Reid Davis, Pete Harper and Cameron Yost of Lee & Associates represented Palmetto Surety Corp. in its $2.95 million sales of a 12,034-square-foot office building at 109 River Landing Drive to Hawk Management LLC.
Dorchester
Robert Pratt of RE/MAX Pro Realty represented Murray Development Inc. in its $525,000 sale of a 10,200-square-foot industrial building at 1541 Zion Road to Landowske. Randall Donley of Commercial Specialty Group represented the buyer.
Goose Creek
Ryan Welch of Lee & Associates represented 144 Howe Hall Rd. LLC in its $1 million purchase of 12,000 square feet of industrial space and 10.31 acres at 150 Howe Hall Road.
Mount Pleasant
Chad Yonce of Southeastern Management Group represented JA Mt. Pleasant LLC in its $540,000 sale of a 2,169-square-foot office condominium at 1009 Anna Knapp Blvd. The buyer, A.G. Global Capital, LLC, was represented by Gary Long of Harbor City Real Estate Advisors.
Jon Chalfie and Hailey Clifton of Lee & Associates represented the Children’s Center Building at Carolina Park LLC in its $5.04 million sale of a 19,130-square-foot office building at 1251 Carolina Park Blvd. The buyer, Ralston 10 LLC, was represented by Drew Showfety of Palmetto Commercial Properties.
Tradd Varner of Avison Young represented Jet Park Warehousing LLC in its $1.775 million purchase of a 21,800-square-foot industrial building and 4.27 acres at 6695 Jet Park Road from Sinclair Driggers.
North Charleston
Shep Benjamin and Sarah Shelley of NAI Charleston represented King Cav Properties in its $150,000 sale of a 0.67-acre commercial lot at 4122 Meeting St. Road to Grayland Construction.
Reid Davis of Lee & Associates represented Rogers Corner LLC in its $8.35 Million sale of a 14,550-square-foot Walgreens store at 7501 Rivers Ave. to Larkin WG Holdings LLC.
Robert Pratt of RE/MAX Pro Realty represented PR Properties of Summerville LLC in its $1.178 million sales of two medical office suites at 9231 Medical Plaza Drive to Trident Medical Center. Tony Martin of TMG Realty Advisors represented the buyer.
Summerville
Mike Rose and Ian J. Webster of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented Suite 122 LLC in its $170,000 sale of a 2,000-square-foot commercial flex-space condominium at 622 Trolley Road. Susan Gardner of Flowertown Realty represented the buyer, Wildwood Landings Properties LLC.
Robert Pratt of RE/MAX Pro Realty represented Charleston GI Real Estate Holdings LLC in its $868,500 purchase of 2 acres on McBride Lane. Eric Meyer of Meyer Kapp & Associates represented the seller, Carnes Crossroads Associates LLC.
Ben Chase of William Olasov Co. represented O.K. Properties of S.C. in its $4.9 million sale of 7.71 acres at 1024 N. Main St. to JohnCo LP.