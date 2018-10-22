Charleston
David Ingle of NAI Charleston represented Evening Post Industries in its $500,000 sale of 33 Line St. to McGrath Real Estate Holdings LLC.
Daniel Island
Sarah Shelley of NAI Charleston represented Nata LLC, d.b.a. Seres Engineering & Services, in its $226,300 purchase of a 1,566-square-foot office condominium at 669 Marina Drive. David Seay of Seay Development represented the seller, Steel City Development Group.
Mount Pleasant
Chris Cunniffe of Harbor City Real Estate Advisors represented Suite 202 LLC in its $402,500 purchase of a 1,700-square-foot office condominium at 1459 Stuart Engals Blvd. The seller, N. Boulware Enterprises LLC, was represented by Al Simmons and Jordan Scott of Keller Williams.
North Charleston
EBD Realty LLC represented Greenville Corporate LLC in its $2.665 million purchase of a 15,660-square-foot office building at 5870 Core Road. Cushman Wakefield|Thalhminer represented the seller, State Farm Mutual Insurance Co.
Robert Pratt of RE/MAX Pro Realty represented Sandlapper One Associates LLC in its $2.462 million sale of 7587 and 7629 Sandlapper Parkway to 7587 and 7629 Sandlapper Parkway LLC. Eddie Buxton of Palmetto Commercial Properties represented the buyer.
Will Sherrod and Jon Chalfie of Lee & Associates represented 1640 Hwy 17 LLC in its $1.675 million sale of a 6,600-square-foot medical office building at 2683 Elms Plantation Blvd. to 2683 Elms Plantation LLC.
Ravenel
Ryan Welch of Lee & Associates represented L’Wood Associates Inc. in its $350,000 purchase of 2.26 acres of commercial land at 6386 Savannah Highway. The seller, Journey Investments LLC, was represented by Palmetto Commercial Properties.
Summerville
Joyce Beach of CBRE Inc. represented Sea Mist IOP LP in its $1.12 million sale of a 0.85-acre lot at U.S. Highway 78 and Berlin Meyers Parkway. Chris Orman of Pavilion Development represented the buyer, Pavilion FS-Summerville LLC.
Wando
Ryan Welch of Lee & Associates represented Crosby Investments LLC in its $1.3 million sale of a 15,900-square-foot industrial building at 490 Jessen Lane. The buyer, DLV Roofing & Exteriors Inc., was represented by Rives Sutherland of King & Society Real Estate.
Tradd Varner and Todd Garrett of Avison Young represented Beresford Creek Executive Center Units 9 and 10 LLC in its $550,000 sale of 3,190 square feet of office space at 2265 Clements Ferry Road to Lems Bluff Partners LLC.
West Ashley
Chip Shealy of CBRE Inc. represented 473 Savannah Hwy LLC in its $730,000 purchase of a 3,172-square-foot office building at 473 Savannah Highway. Lindsay Halter and Henry Fishburne of Lee & Associates, represented the seller, Four Oaks, A Real Estate Partnership.
Jack Owens and Lauren Anderson of NAI Charleston represented Suzanne B. Orr in the $675,000 sales of 3,925-square-foot commercial building at 625 Skylark Drive. Robert Pratt of RE/MAX Pro Realty represented the buyer, Dentvestment LLC.