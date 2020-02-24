Charleston-area commercial real estate sales

Mount Pleasant
Milton Thomas of Lee & Associates represented Palmetto Heritage Bancshares Inc., now First Citizens Bank & Trust Co., in its $1.6 million sale of a 3,851-square-foot commercial building at 3102 U.S. Highway 17 to SFD Mt. Pleasant RE Management LLC. The buyer was represented by Mark Erickson of Colliers International.
North Charleston
Robert Pratt of RE/MAX Pro Realty represented JS Warehousing LLC in its $162,384 sale of a 0.84 acre commercial lot at 7617 Sandlapper Parkway to Omni Investment Properties LLC. Todd Garrett of Avison Young represented the buyer.
Brent Case and Caine Halter of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented 3265 North Carolina LLC in its $725,000 purchase of a 9,545-square-foot industrial building at 3265 North Carolina Ave. Joseph Tecklenburg of CC&T Real Estate represented the seller, Money Tree North Carolina Avenue LLC.
Bob Nuttall and Cori Nuttall of Lee & Associates represented 8088 Rivers Avenue LLC in its $2.781 million sale of 19,934 square feet of office space at 8084 Rivers Ave. The buyer, 8084 Rivers LLC, was represented by Gregg Legerton of Avison Young.
Summerville
Benjy Cooke of Oswald Cooke and Associates represented the buyer, Canal 263 King LLC, and seller, Encore-Carnes Crossroads LLC, in the $1.93 million sale of a 3,500-square-foot retail building at 2515 N. Main St.