Charleston area commercial real estate leases

Hanahan
Alan Bolduc, Courtney Marous and Kathleen Isola of Avison Young represented W.W. Williams Co. LLC in leasing an additional 109,857 square feet of industrial space at 5801 N. Rhett Ave. Bridge Commercial represented the landlord.
Mount Pleasant
Jon Chalfie and Hailey Clifton of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 4,092 square feet of office space at 710 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. to ClaimLogiq, which was represented by Rachel Isaac of Prospect Real Estate Partners.
North Charleston
Caine Halter of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented Legacy Cabinet Co. in leasing 14,400 square feet of commercial flex space at 4740 Rivers Ave. Drayton Calmes of Norvell Real Estate Group represented the landlord.
Todd Garrett and Tradd Varner of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 1,500 square feet of industrial space at 2652 Bonds Ave. to Charlestowne Stained Glass. Bryan Delgado of Roadstead Real Estate Advisors represented the tenant.
Ryan Welch of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 3,894 square feet of commercial flex space at 2154 N. Center St. to Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers Inc.
Summerville
Robert Pratt of RE/Max Pro Realty represented the landlord in leasing 3,021 square feet of commercial space at 400 E. Fifth North St. to Wayne Brothers Inc.
Alan Bolduc, Courtney L. Marous and Kathleen Isola of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 15,557 square feet of industrial space in Eastport Commerce Center at 104 Pinnacle Way to Dennis Eagle Inc. James Maybank of Carriage Properties represented the tenant.
Wando
Blair Hines of Oswald Cooke & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 2,577 square feet of office and warehouse space at 450 Deanna Lane to Little Staging LLC. Clay Cunningham of Carolina One Real Estate represented the tenant.
Todd Garrett, Tradd Varner and Daniel McClam of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 6,100 square feet of commercial flex space at 2300 Clements Ferry Road to Arkonik Ltd. Michael Tawes of Valbridge Property Advisors represented the tenant.
Mike Ferrer of Ferrer Commercial Real Estate Advisors represented the landlord in leasing 49,000 square feet of industrial space at 116 Springbok Lane to Kontaine Logistics LLC.
West Ashley
Brent Case and Hannah Kamba of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented Alvin Ords Sandwich Shop in leasing 1,300 square feet of restaurant space at 2875 Ashley River Road. Cori Nuttall of Lee & Associates represented the landlord.