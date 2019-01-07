Charleston
David Ingle and Reeves Major of NAI Charleston represented the Coastal Conservation League in leasing 5,800 square feet of commercial space at 131 Spring St. Vitre Stephens and Leslie Fellabom of Avison Young represented the landlord.
Mandy Coleman of National Restaurant Properties represented Ssquared 159 LLC in leasing 3,648 square feet of commercial space at 159 East Bay St. Richard Morse and Chase Limehouse of Palmetto Commercial Properties represented the landlord.
Mount Pleasant
Joyce Beach of CBRE represented the landlord in leasing 2,455 square feet of retail space at 608 Long Point Road to Profile by Sanford. The tenant was represented by Thomas Boulware of NAI Charleston.
Jon Chalfie and Hailey Clifton of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, Raven Financial Services, and the landlord in leasing 2,020 square feet of office space at 1459 Stuart Engals Blvd.
Casey Loyal of Adams Property Group represented the landlord in leasing 11,504 square feet of retail space at 2705 U.S. Highway 17 to the Medical University Hospital Authority.
North Charleston
Todd Garrett and Tradd Varner of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 4,500 square feet of office and warehouse space at 7440 Cross County Road to Ed Evans.
Hagood Morrison and John Beam of Bridge Commercial represented the landlord in leasing 50,000 square feet of industrial space in Montague Commerce Park on Goer Drive to TriStar Freight Systems.
Matthew Pickard of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer represented TRS Staffing Solutions in leasing 1,179 square feet of office space at 4000 Faber Place.
Summerville
Brent Case of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented Vicious Biscuit in leasing 2,950 square feet of restaurant space at 0 U.S. Highway 17-A. Lenn Jewel and Charles Fitzhenry of RealtyLink represented the landlord.
Robert Pratt of RE/MAX Pro Realty represented the landlord in leasing 450 square feet of office space at 801 Travelers Blvd. to Apartment Aide LLC.
Wando
Edward Oswald of Oswald Cooke & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 1,725 square feet of commercial flex space at 454 Deanna Lane. Gerard Raus of Keller Williams Real Estate Blue Bell represented the tenant, Japan Karate Institute Daniel Island LLC.
West Ashley
Vitré Ravenel Stephens of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 3,800 square feet of retail space at 1369 Ashley River Road to Burn Boot Camp.
Cameron Yost and Pete Harper of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 2,993 square feet of commercial flex space in the West Charleston Business Center at 1941 Savage Road to PACE-Adams.