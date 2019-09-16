Charleston
Jeremy Willits and Gerry Schauer of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 150 square feet of office space at 220 King St. to Coastal Latrines LLC.
North Charleston
Ryan Welch of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 2,044 square feet of flex space at 4250 Dorchester Road. The tenant, Poogan’s Hospitality Group LLC, was represented by Gary Short of Keller Williams Realty.
Craig Massey and Leslie Fellabom of Avison Young represented Clark & Associates Inc. in leasing 1,405 square feet of office space at 4130 Faber Place Drive.
Summerville
Chad Yonce of Southeastern Management Group represented the landlord in leasing 1,000 square feet of retail space at 114 W. Doty Ave. The tenant, Nina Belle’s Boutique & Fancy Fingers Piano Studio, was represented by Sherri Seymour of The Boulevard Co.
Wando
Edward Oswald and Blair Hines of Oswald Cooke & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 3,300 square feet of commercial space at 450 Deanna Lane to Crossfit Charleston LLC.