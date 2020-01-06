Charleston
Jeremy Willits and Gerry Schauer of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 300 square feet of office space at 3 Broad St. to Leah Whatley.
Cameron Yost, Pete Harper and Reid Davis of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 2,000 square feet of commercial flex space at 1856 Belgrade Ave. to O’Dell Landscaping.
Mount Pleasant
Ed Kercher of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer represented USI Insurance Services LLC in leasing 7,328 square feet of office space at 235 Magrath Darby Blvd.
North Charleston
Todd Garrett and Tradd Varner of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 4,200 square feet of industrial space at 7187 Bryhawke Circle to SS Medical Inc.
Jon Chalfie and Hailey Clifton of Lee & Associates represented Modus21 LLC in leasing 9,170 square feet of office space at 1362 McMillan Ave. The landlord was represented by Kevin Coats and Ashley McArthur of JLL.
Robert Pratt of RE/MAX Pro Realty represented the landlord in leasing 1,600 square feet of office space at 2891 Tricom St. to Whole Heart Family Medicine LLC. Russell Price of Brand Name Real Estate represented the tenant.
Wando
Vitré Ravenel Stephens and Jeremy Willits of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 3,192 square feet of office space at 2265 Clements Ferry Road to Aventus LLC.
West Ashley
Chad Yonce of Southeastern Management Group represented the landlord in leasing 2,100 square feet of retail space at 1643 Savannah Highway to Smart Cookies Montessori Preschool.
Pete Harper, Cameron Yost and Reid Davis of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 3,000 square feet of commercial space at 1856 Belgrade Ave. to Charleston Muay Thai. Erin Hanhauser of Radekopf & Associates represented the tenant.
Brent Case and Hannah Kamba of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented El Molino LLC in leasing 13,544 square feet of retail space at 1610 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. Gary Catterton of Catterton General represented the landlord.