Daniel Island
Terry Ansley of Sequence Real Estate represented East Cooper Physician Network LLC in leasing 6,577 square feet of office space in Daniel Island Square at 880 Island Park Blvd. Chad Coleman of Amplify LLC represented the landlord.
Johns Island
Scott Peevy of NAI Charleston represented the landlord in leasing 1,488 square feet of office space at 3417 Maybank Highway. Edward Robinson of Beach Commercial represented the tenant, Sweetgrass Orthodontics.
Ladson
Brent Case, Brian Aiken and Zach Wade of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented the tenant, 540 Vape LLC, and the landlord in leasing 1,500 square feet of retail space at 3691 Ladson Road.
Mount Pleasant
Trey Lucy and Blair Belk of Belk|Lucy represented of the landlord in leasing 1,340 square feet of commercial space at 217 Lucas St. to Evolution 2 Eternity Photography Studio.
Jeremy Willits and Gerry Schauer of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 6,650 square feet of office space located in Long Point Center at 503 Wando Park Blvd. to The Prudential Insurance Co. of America. Charles Carmody of CBRE Inc. represented the tenant.
Joyce Beach of CBRE Inc. represented the landlord and Erin England of Commercial Real Estate Ventures represented the tenant, Crunch Fitness, in leasing 30,187 square feet of retail space in Belle Hall Shopping Center at 672 Long Point Road.
North Charleston
Ryan Welch and Jon-Michael Brock of Lee & Associates represented Carolina Time & Equipment Co. in leasing 4,000 square feet of commercial flex space at 7268 Peppermill Parkway.
Todd Garrett of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 1,500 square feet of industrial space at 3333-C Marathon Court to Airtight Building Solutions LLC.
Ben Diebold of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented Flagship Facility Services Inc. in leasing 4,800-square-foot industrial building at 7275 Cross County Road. Will Martin of Holcombe Fair + Lane represented the landlord.
Shep Benjamin of NAI Charleston represented SCS Engineers in leasing 4,000-square-foot lease of office and flex space at 1400 Pierside St.
Patrick Hill and Chris Cunniffe of Harbor City Real Estate Advisors represented the landlord in leasing 1,250 square feet of office space at 1720 North Park Blvd. to Vida Bella Services LLC.