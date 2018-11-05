Charleston
Mark Erickson of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer represented UNTUCKit in leasing 1,875 square feet of retail space at 290 King St.
Jack Owens and Lauren Anderson of NAI Charleston represented the landlord in leasing 550 square feet of retail space at 98 N. Market St. to Shirt Off My Back.
Daniel Island
Pete Harper of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 3,500 square feet of office space at 133 River Landing Drive. The tenant, Willoughby & Hoefer PA, was represented by Gerry Schauer of Avison & Young.
Terry Ansley of Sequence Real Estate represented East Cooper Physician Network LLC in leasing 6,577 square feet of office space in Daniel Island Square at 880 Island Park Blvd. Chad Coleman of Amplify LLC represented the landlord.
Goose Creek
Joyce Beach of CBRE Inc. represented the landlord in leasing 1,400 square feet of commercial space at 1316 Red Bank Road to Black Sparrow Tattoo Studios.
Johns Island
Scott Peevy of NAI Charleston represented the landlord in leasing 1,488 square feet of office space at 3417 Maybank Highway. Edward Robinson of Beach Commercial represented the tenant, Sweetgrass Orthodontics.
Ladson
Brent Case, Brian Aiken and Zach Wade of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented the tenant, 540 Vape LLC, and the landlord in leasing 1,500 square feet of retail space at 3691 Ladson Road.
Mount Pleasant
Trey Lucy and Blair Belk of Belk|Lucy represented the landlord in leasing 1,340 square feet of commercial space at 217 Lucas St. to Evolution 2 Eternity Photography Studio.