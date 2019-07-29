Charleston
Cameron Yost, Reid Davis and Pete Harper of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 2,332 square feet of office space at 1 Cool Blow St. to Affluence Financial Group LLC.
Erin Hanhauser of Radekopf & Associates represented Holy Sticks LLC in subleasing 1,832 square feet of retail space at 351 King St. Tim Hagar of Hagar Ventures represented the sublessor, Prime Foods LLC.
James Island
Mandy Coleman of Distinct Properties represented Full Circle Wellness LLC in leasing 165 square feet of office space at 451 Folly Road. Phil Rose of Twin Rivers Capital represented the landlord.
Mount Pleasant
Jon Chalfie and Hailey Clifton of Lee & Associates represented the American Heart Association in leasing 2,860 square feet of office space at 887 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. The landlord was represented by Dan Henderson of CCBG Real Estate Group.
Edward Oswald of Oswald Cooke & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 3,105 square feet of office space at 962 Houston Northcutt Blvd. to Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. The Shopping Center Group represented the tenant.
Joyce Beach and Joe Purze of CBRE represented Center for Regenerative Medicine Corp. in leasing 2,100 square feet of retail space at 1131 Queensborough Blvd.
Chris Fraser, Leslie Fellabom and Kisha Lyles of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 1,991 square feet of office space at 501 Wando Park Blvd. to East Cooper Behavioral Health LLC. Chris Anderson of King and Society Real Estate represented the tenant.
North Charleston
Todd Garrett and Tradd Varner of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 8,000 square feet of office and warehouse space at 3280-B Industry Drive to Fastbolt Corp.
Pete Harper of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 3,338 square feet of office space in Corporate Square I 2420 Mall Drive to Hudson Automotive Group.
John Beam of Bridge Commercial represented LMD Integrated Logistics Services Inc. in leasing 65,000 square feet of industrial space at 7240 Cross Park Drive.
Ed Kercher of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer represented VT Services Inc. in its leasing of 16,434 square feet of industrial space at 1141 Remount Road.
Summerville
Ed Kercher and Craig Estey of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer represented Curtis-Wright Electro-Mechanical Corp. in leasing 142,000 square feet of industrial space in Charleston Trade Center at 679 Trade Center Parkway.
Debbie Smith of Charleston Metro Homes represented Palmetto Primary Care Physicians in leasing 4,000 square feet of space at 1516 Trolley Road. Jeremy Willits of Avison Young represented the landlord.
Joyce Beach of CBRE represented OneMain Financial Group LLC in leasing 1,611 square feet of commercial space at 4650 Ladson Road. The landlord was represented by Charles Fitzhenry of Realtylink Development.
Robert Pratt of RE/MAX Pro Realty represented the landlord in leasing of 3,518 square feet of office space in Windmill Station at 2001 2nd Ave to Oak Landing Pediatric Dentistry. Will Crowell and Peter Fennelly of Bridge Corporate Solutions represented the tenant.
Wando
Edward Oswald of Oswald Cooke & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 3,000 square feet of commercial space at 450 Deanna Lane. Steve Wray of Carolina One Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant, Flood and Print LLC.
Ryan Welch and R. Milton Thomas of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 50,000 square feet of industrial space at 2325 Charleston Regional Parkway to Narrow Isle Production LLC. The tenant was represented by Ian Webster of Coldwell Banker Commercial.
Mandy Coleman of National Restaurant Properties represented Famulari’s Pizza in leasing 1,900 square feet of commercial space in Point Hope Commons at 1711 Clements Ferry Road. Fritz Meyer of Meyer Kapp & Associates represented the landlord.
West Ashley
Philip Owens of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer represented CresCom Bank in leasing 2,993 square feet of retail and office space in Summerall Square at 874 Orleans Road.
Peter Harper and Cori Nuttall of Lee & Associates represented, respectively, the landlord and the tenant, Charleston Chiropractic Studio LLC, in leasing commercial space in West Charleston Business Center at 1941 Savage Road.