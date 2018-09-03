Charleston
Scott Peevy and David Grubbs of NAI Charleston represented the landlord in leasing 2,572 square feet of office space in the King and Queen Building at 145 King St. to Allegro School of Music.
Daniel Island
Milton Thomas of Lee & Associates represented ITS/Sprinturf Holdings LLC in leasing 10,450 square feet of office space at 146 Fairchild St. The landlord was represented by Eddie Buxton of Palmetto Commercial Properties.
Brent Case of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented Tequila and Tacos in leasing 4,314 square feet of restaurant space at 864 Island Park Drive. Will Sherrod of Lee & Associates represented the landlord.
Mark Erickson of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer represented Student Transportation of America in leasing 11,419 square feet of office space at 880 Island Park Drive.
Johns Island
Thomas Boulware of NAI Charleston represented the landlord in leasing 1,500 square feet of retail space at 1715 Hollydale Court to White Cedar.
Mount Pleasant
Chad Yonce of Southeastern Management Group represented Mr. Marketing in leasing 600 square feet of office space at 885 Lowcountry Blvd. The landlord was represented by Nick Tanana of Avison Young.
Blair Belk and Trey Lucy of Belk|Lucy represented the landlord in leasing retail space in the Market at Oakland at 1164 Oakland Market Road to Pure Barre. David Seay of Seay Development represented the tenant.
North Charleston
Todd Garrett of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing a 10,400-square-foot industrial building at 3450 Buffalo Ave. to Hydro Rents Carolina Inc. Tradd Varner of Avison Young represented the tenant.
Lindsey Halter of Lee & Associates represented Wag-n-Splash LLC in leasing 2,500 square feet of commercial flex space at 4600 Ruff Road. The landlord was represented by Trad Dyches of Palmetto Commercial Properties.
Shep Benjamin of NAI Charleston represented Restoration 1 in leasing 1,500 square feet of warehouse and flex space at 4365 Dorchester Road.
Mike Rose and Brett Schleifer of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented Atlas Executive Consulting in leasing 4,967 square feet of industrial space at 4221 Rivers Ave. Brendan Redeyoff and Chip Shealy of CBRE Inc. represented the landlord.
Chris Cunniffe of Harbor City Real Estate Advisors represented the landlord in leasing 1,500 square feet of office space at 8700 North Park Blvd. to Automotive Finance Corp. The tenant was represented by William Moore of Carolina Commercial.
Summerville
Brent Case and Hannah Corri of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented Low Country Pretzel Inc. in leasing 1,372 square feet of retail space at 2007 Second Ave. Robert Pratt of RE/MAX Pro Realty represented the landlord.
West Ashley
Vitré Ravenel Stephens of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 1,200 square feet of retail space in Citadel Crossing at 3025 Ashley Town Center Drive to SC E-Cigarette LLC.
Mark Mizell of Birchin Lane Realty Advisors represented the landlord in leasing 4,000 square feet of commercial space at 2517 Ashley River Road to Charleston Auto Sales LLC.