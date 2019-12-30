Charleston
Jeremy Willits and Gerry Schauer of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 1,000 square feet of commercial space at 218 King St. to Transformation Yoga. Kevin Shields of Belk|Lucy represented the tenant.
Daniel Island
Ed Kercher of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer represented Apex Systems LLC in leasing 2,750 square feet of office space at 297 Seven Farms Drive.
Mount Pleasant
Ryan Welch and Clarke Attaway of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 8,731 square feet of industrial space at 547 Long Point Road. The tenant, ReFuel Operating Co. LLC, was represented by John Durlach of Durlach Associates.
North Charleston
Todd Garrett and Tradd Varner of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 2,400 square feet of industrial space at 4663 Franchise St. to Safe and Sound 2.
Ryan Welch of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 5,200 square feet of commercial flex space in Leatherwood Business Park at 4365 Dorchester Road. The tenant, Ball Management LLC, was represented by Gary Short of Charleston Realty & Investment Group.
Summerville
Robert Pratt of RE/Max Pro Realty represented the landlord in leasing retail space at 117 Central Ave. to Silver Pail Pottery.
Wando
Ryan Welch and R. Milton Thomas of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 50,000 square feet of industrial space at 2325 Charleston Regional Parkway to Narrow Isle Production LLC. The tenant was represented by Ian Webster of Coldwell Banker Commercial.