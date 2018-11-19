Charleston
Chris Dion of Belk|Lucy represented Iron Tribe Fitness in leasing 3,411 square feet of commercial space at 601 Meeting St. Jon Chalfie of Lee & Associates represented the landlord.
Daniel Island
Mark Erickson of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer represented the landlord in leasing 1,012 square feet of office space at 225 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island, to GGR International.
James Island
Casey Loyal of Adams Property Group represented Avalon Vapors LLC in leasing 1,582 square feet of retail space at 1027 Folly Road. Erin England of Commercial Real Estate Ventures represented the landlord.
Ladson
Milton Thomas of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 30,000 square feet of industrial space at 3270 Benchmark Drive. The tenant, Renfrow Brothers Inc., was represented by Steve Hund of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic.
Mount Pleasant
Joyce Beach of CBRE represented the landlord and Erin England of Commercial Real Estate Ventures represented the tenant, Crunch Fitness, in leasing 30,187 square feet of retail space in Belle Hall Shopping Center at 672 Long Point Road.
North Charleston
Dan Rose of REAP LLC and Dunston Powell of Carolina Commercial represented Kuehne + Nagel Inc. in leasing 5,497 square feet of office space at 4401 Leeds Ave. The landlord was represented by Holder Properties.
Thomas Buist of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 10,000 square feet of industrial space at 7289 Spa Road. The tenant, Jacmart Medical, was represented by James Morris of James Morris Real Estate.
Todd Garrett and Tradd Varner of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 2,400 square feet of office and warehouse space at 4663 Franchise St. to Wicked Cool HVAC LLC.
Summerville
Peter Fennelly, Mike Palmer and Mark Mattison of Bridge Commercial represented the landlord in leasing 9,551 square feet of office space in the Offices at Nexton at 201 Sigma Drive to Charleston Executive Offices.