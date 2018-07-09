Charleston
Leslie Fellabom of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 2,075 square feet of office space in the Franke Building at 171 Church St. to The Law Office of Christopher W. Adams PC. Loren Ziff of Eastrock Properties represented the tenant.
Will Sherrod of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 2,784 square feet of retail space at 601 Meeting St. The tenant, Nails So Dep, was represented by Mark Erickson of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer.
Scott Peevy and David Grubbs of NAI Charleston represented the landlord in leasing an office suite in the King and Queen Building at 145 King St. to Ortner Law Firm.
Ladson
Brent Case and Zach Wade of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented the landlord in leasing 1,200 square feet of retail space at 3691 Ladson Road. Lindsey Halter of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, Human Technologies Inc.
Mount Pleasant
Trey Lucy of Belk|Lucy represented Southern Tide by Dumas in leasing retail space in Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. Nikki Columbo of Bayer Properties represented the landlord.
Tradd Varner of Avison Young represented Pleasant Details and Tint LLC in leasing 2,000 square feet of office and warehouse space at 1723 U.S. Highway 17.
North Charleston
Ryan Welch of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing a commercial suite at 4365 Dorchester Road to GP Restorations. The tenant was represented by Shep Benjamin of NAI Charleston.
Alan Bolduc and Courtney Marous of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 14,165 square feet of industrial space at 4500 Leeds Ave. to Vartan Product Support LLC. Brendan Redeyoff of CBRE Inc. represented the tenant.
Chris Dion and Morrow Boggs of Belk|Lucy represented the landlord in leasing 1,380 square feet of office space in Park Forest Commons to Job Impulse. Chris Marek of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices represented the tenant.
Scott Peevy of NAI Charleston represented the landlord in leasing 1,506 square feet of office space in the First Citizens Building at 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road to Ameika Law LLC.
Summerville
Johnny Bevon of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 1,324 square feet of office space at 1801 Trolley Road to Palmetto Hearing Center.
Morrow Boggs and Trey Lucy of Belk|Lucy represented the landlord in leasing 1,120 square feet of retail space in Palm Village at 890-900 Bacons Bridge Road to Styled by Hermeeknees Beauty Bar LLC.
Robert Pratt of RE/MAX Pro Realty represented the landlord in leasing 1,680 square feet of commercial space at 1907 Varner St. to C and M Enterprises Inc.
Mark Erickson of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer represented J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. in leasing 30,684 square feet of industrial space at 211 Farmington Road.
Mandy Coleman of National Restaurant Properties represented the landlord in leasing 2245 square feet of retail space at 123 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, to Sweetwater Cafe.
West Ashley
Bob Nuttall and Pete Harper of Lee & Associates in leasing 2,915 square feet of office space in the West Ashley Medical Center at 2270 Ashley Crossing Drive to Dr. Jeffrey Akhtar.
Vitré Ravenel Stephens of Avison Young represented Brahma LLC in leasing 1,200 square feet of retail space in Citadel Crossing at 3025 Ashley Town Center Drive to SC E-Cigarette LLC.
Mark Mizell of Birchin Lane Realty Advisors represented the landlord in leasing 4,000 square feet of commercial space at 2517 Ashley River Road to Charleston Auto Sales LLC.
Chad Yonce of Southeastern Management Group represented the landlord in leasing 2,520 square feet of office space in The Northbridge Executive Park at 1180 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. to PW Production Services LLC.