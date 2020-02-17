Charleston area commercial real estate leases

Charleston
Chris Fraser, Leslie Fellabom and Kisha Lyles of Avison Young represented Smith Debnam Narron Drake Saintsing & Myers LLP in leasing 2,063 square feet of office space at 171 Church St. Charles Carmody of CBRE represented the landlord.
Caine Halter of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented Sas-E Ink Paper & Press in leasing 1,675 square feet of retail space at 7 Radcliffe St. Mark Lane and Austin Stroud of Lane Properties represented the landlord.
Ladson
Jon-Michael Brock of Lee & Associates represented Goodlife Communications LLC in leasing 10,815 square feet of industrial space at 153 Acres Drive. The landlord was represented by Billy Gressette of Grescon Development LLC.
Mount Pleasant
Vitré Ravenel Stephens of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 1,200 square feet of retail space at 557 Belle Station Blvd. to Juice Joint Mount Pleasant LLC. Jim Revan of Mason Team Realty represented the tenant.
Reid Davis, Pete Harper, and Cameron Yost of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 10,562 square feet of commercial space at 1475 Long Grove Drive. The tenant, Ivybrook Academy, was represented by David Clark of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic.
Nick Tanana and Brady Dashiell of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer represented Mount Pleasant Business Enterprises Inc. in leasing 1,100 square feet of retail space at 1081 Johnnie Dodds Blvd.
North Charleston
Todd Garrett and Tradd Varner of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 1,500 square feet of industrial space at 2652 Bonds Ave. to Charlestowne Stained Glass. Bryan Delgado of Roadstead Real Estate Advisors represented the tenant.
Ryan Welch of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 4,750 square feet of warehouse space at 2132 Aamco Way to Palmetto Goodwill. The tenant was represented by Will Sherrod of NAI Charleston.
Robert Pratt of RE/MAX Pro Realty represented the landlord in leasing 1,512 square feet of office space at 2881 Tricom St. to MHC Hearing LLC. Craig Massey of Avison Young represented the tenant.
Mark Erickson of Collier International represented Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. in leasing 5,687 square feet of office space in the North Rhett Executive Center at 2456 Remount Road.